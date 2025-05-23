Netanyahu's Shin Bet pick opposes hostage deals, raising concerns among hostage families - report

Maj.-Gen. David Zini, recently selected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the next head of the Shin Bet, has expressed strong opposition to hostage exchanges in internal military discussions, Channel 12 reported on Friday.

The remarks, reportedly made during closed-door meetings, have sparked concern among hostage families and added to existing criticism regarding his suitability for the post.

Zini also reportedly voiced his stance multiple times over the past year during deliberations about potential hostage deals: “I am against hostage deals; this is an eternal war.”

Hostage families, who are looking to the government and security agencies for renewed efforts to secure the release of 58 Israeli captives still held in Gaza, reportedly worry Zini's approach could impede progress. As one source told Channel 12, his views could significantly shift the tone and direction of future negotiations.

In response to Channel 12's report, the military stated it does not comment on statements made during internal discussions. Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, accuses Netanyahu of sabotaging a hostage deal, May 17, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Netanyahu justifies Shin Bet head appt, says Zini will not be involved in 'Qatargate' probe

The Prime Minister's Office on Friday responded to criticism of the decision to appoint Maj.-Gen. David Zini as the new Shin Bet head to replace Ronen Bar, who was fired despite a High Court of Justice ruling that the decision was illegal.

The PMO stated that the designated head of the Shin Bet would not be involved in "Qatargate" investigations. This followed the High Court ruling that said there was a conflict of interest due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides' connection to the “Qatargate” scandal, which the Shin Bet is probing along with the police.

The statement said that during the war, it is inappropriate to settle for appointing an acting head of the Shin Bet, and that a permanent head of the Shin Bet must be appointed "as soon as possible."