'Make Zionists afraid': Hamas symbol used on anti-Zionist poster at Berlin university

A poster discovered Friday at Humboldt University in Berlin features a red arrow — a symbol Hamas has used in videos from the Gaza fighting — above a photo of Yaron Lischinsky, the Israeli embassy employee who was killed alongside his partner.

The poster shows the red arrow pointing downward at Lischinsky’s image with the caption “Make Zionists afraid.” The same symbol has appeared in Hamas videos targeting IDF soldiers during the Gaza conflict.

Berlin police opened an investigation on the matter, KAN News reported.

The double murder outside the Jewish Museum in Washington drew condemnation from leaders and communities across the United States, Europe, and Israel amid concerns over rising antisemitism.

The far-left group Unity of the Arenas, which organized protests against Israel at Columbia University earlier this month, praised the attacker, Elias Rodriguez. Flowers are laid out near the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum, in Washington, DC, US, May 22, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Pro-Palestinian groups come out in support of Rodrigues

Rodriguez was charged on Thursday in federal court with two counts of first-degree murder. He was also charged in a criminal complaint with murder of foreign officials, causing death with a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.

The group, which was accused of inciting riots that led to pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupying Columbia’s library, described the shooting as an act of “love.” It linked to a manifesto believed to have been authored by Rodriguez before the attack, titled “Escalate for Gaza, Bring the War Home.”

“What Elias Rodriguez did was an act of solidarity and love for the Palestinian people,” the group wrote in a post on X. “If that sounds crazy to you, ask yourself why you accept the constant images of mutilated and starving children — a situation enabled by the state you live in.”

Additionally, several other accounts came out in support of Rodriguez, comparing him to United Healthcare shooter, Luigi Mangione.

“We're all gonna have the same energy for Elias Rodriguez that we did for Luigi,” posted one TikTok user. “No one is untouchable. FREE PALESTINE.”