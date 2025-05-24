Over half of Israelis believe Netanyahu blocking hostage deal for political reasons - poll

Over half of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not pushed for a full hostage deal for political reasons, a Friday poll from N12 news site found.

According to the poll, 53% of those polled believe that the government has not put forward a hostage deal because of political reasons, as opposed to 38% who said that they believed the reasons were substantive. N12 noted that among coalition voters, some 79% said the reasons were political.

Of those polled, over half of the country believes that Netanyahu's goal for the war is to remain in power instead of winning the war in Gaza. Some 54% believe that the prime minister's goal for the war was to remain in power, while 36% believe that his goal is to defeat Hamas.

Additionally, after Netanyahu's press conference on Wednesday, only 34% of the public said that they believed the prime minister's remarks, while some 62% did not. Seats are overwhelmingly empty during a meeting of the Knesset plenum earlier this year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What do future Israeli elections look like?

This could potentially be reflected in the public's faith in a potential election. Of those polled, 50% said that they believed that the government could cancel elections because of the war in Gaza. This compares to 35% of voters who said they believe that elections will still occur.

The N12 poll also covered the statements made by the Democratic chairman Yair Golan, who is viewed as a potential competitor to Netanyahu in future elections. On Tuesday, he stated that " a sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies for a hobby, and does not set goals involving the expulsion of populations.”

Because of this, 69% of the public said that they will not vote for the Democrats. This does not include the 5% of voters who said that they intended to vote for the party and now will not.

For Netanyahu, his involvement in the Qatargate probe could be an issue that could affect the elections. Some 58% expressed total distrust in his claims that he did not know that members of his staff were involved in the affair.

In contrast, 30% of voters believe his claims, including 58% of coalition voters. Among the other political camps in Israel, over 80% of voters said that they did not believe him.