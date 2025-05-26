Sa'ar, Kristi Noem commemorate Washington terror victims in Jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Monday morning.

"Today, to our enemies, I say once again: Israel will never surrender to terrorism," Sa'ar stated.

Noem's visit to Israel follows the killing of two Israeli embassy staff, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, in Washington on Wednesday night.

Sa'ar thanked Noem for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s "intensive investigation" as well as her "longstanding support for Israel."

He also thanked US President Donald Trump for showing "great commitment to fighting terrorism and antisemitism."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (R) and US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (L) in Jerusalem, May 26, 2025. (CREDIT: GPO)

'Israel has no greater friend and ally than the US'

"Israel has no greater friend and ally than the United States. We thank you for your support," Sa'ar stated.

"The US also has no partner more effective than Israel. No other country in the world has achieved more impressive results in the fight against those who are also the declared enemies of the US," Sa'ar added.

On Sunday, Noem met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office, where she expressed unwavering support for Netanyahu and the State of Israel.