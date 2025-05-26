Economy bounces back from October 7 shock, governor urges fiscal discipline, workforce reform

NEW YORK Israel’s economy has rebounded far more sharply than expected from the October 7 war shock, yet Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron warned at last week’s Jerusalem Post Conference in New York that labor shortages, sticky inflation and a ballooning wartime bill could still undermine long-term growth unless the government matches military spending with aggressive investment in education, infrastructure and workforce inclusion.

Addressing investors and community leaders, Yaron painted a before-and-after portrait of the Israeli economy. On the eve of the war, he said, Israel was “a poster child”: debt-to-GDP had fallen to 60 percent, unemployment sat near record lows, and inflation was gliding back into the Bank of Israel’s one-to-three-percent target.

The Hamas attacks sent output plunging an annualized 21 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, but the very next quarter rebounded 17 percent, and fresh first-quarter data released hours before his talk showed 3.4 percent growth—roughly Israel’s long-run potential.

Consumer resilience surprised even the central bank. Credit-card spending sank more than 30 percent in mid-October yet regained its pre-war path within weeks. “If you want a table at a top restaurant, you might need my secretary,” the governor quipped, noting that demand has stayed strong even as supply remains strained by the absence of 175,000 Palestinian workers and thousands of Israelis on extended reserve duty.

Those gaps, he said, are visible in soaring job vacancies and a nascent rise in housing prices as construction slows. Governor Amir Yaron at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, May 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yaron disclosed how the Bank of Israel moved quickly to prevent a financial panic. When markets opened on 8 October, the shekel was sliding; the bank announced it would sell up to 30 billion dollars of reserves and provide 15 billion in foreign-exchange swaps.

'We entered this crisis strong and we’re climbing back'

“We didn’t defend a particular rate—only market functioning,” he said, arguing that decisive liquidity injections stopped a market shock from morphing into a systemic crisis. The shekel, after touching 4.08 to the dollar, has settled into a 3.55–3.80 range, and Israel’s credit-default-swap spread has narrowed sharply since a November ceasefire on the northern border.

High-tech—50 percent of exports and more than a third of tax revenue—initially froze, but venture funding is already back to 2019-20 levels. “In spite of everything going on, the money for early-stage companies is flowing again,” Yaron said, citing headline deals at cybersecurity firm Wiz and defense-oriented start-ups. Diversification into agrotech and food security, he added, creates fresh demand across Abraham Accords markets.

Inflation is the current irritant. April’s consumer-price index jumped 1.1 percent on the month—two-thirds of it from higher airfares—pushing annual inflation to 3.6 percent. The governor signaled caution on interest-rate cuts: “Because of that print we have to be patient, but if the trend holds we expect inflation to ease back inside target later this year.”

The heaviest weight, however, is fiscal. War costs have already reached about a quarter-trillion shekels, lifting the debt ratio to 68 percent.

Two consolidation packages totaling 2.5 percent of GDP will keep debt from spiraling, Yaron said, but he pressed the government to channel more of its budget toward “growth engines” such as classrooms, rail lines, and programs that bring ultra-Orthodox men and Arab women into the workforce. Without such investment, demographic trends point to a shrinking pool of skilled labor and chronically low productivity.

“We entered this crisis strong and we’re climbing back, but resilience alone won’t solve the long-term challenges,” he concluded.

“Scout Israel, put in the time, and you’ll find the right opportunity—just make sure we’re also laying the tracks so the train can keep moving.”