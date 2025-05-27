Father of released hostage says Trump must 'save Israeli captives' by putting pressure on Netanyahu

The remaining hostages in Hamas captivity can only be saved if US President Donald Trump applies pressure on all parties involved to end the Gaza war, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote Hebrew University professor Jonathan Dekel-Chen in a commentary for the American news source US News & World Report last week.

Dekel-Chen is the father of former hostage Sagui, who was released by the Hamas terrorist organization in mid-February.

In his article, he wrote that his son was only released due to the pressure from the US administration. He also accused the Israeli government of endangering and "willing to sacrifice" the remaining 58 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

He stated that the current government under Netanyahu's leadership has gone against Israel's national interests. Adding that the sitting prime minister's behavior excludes the country from Iran's nuclear talks.

Additionally, Dekel-Chen described the release of Edan Alexander, reportedly the last living American hostage in Gaza, as a move that "made the Israeli government extremely uncomfortable."

Citing the return of his own son from Hamas captivity, he noted his wish for the families of the remaining hostages "to experience the same peace and closure." Released hostage Sagui Dekel Chen reunites with his wife Avital after 498 days in Hamas captivity. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Dekel-Chen continued, stating that the US's direct negotiations with Hamas to free Alexander, the signing of a separate truce with the Houthis, and the lifting of sanctions on Syria serve as evidence for his claim that Trump and Netanyahu are drifting apart, adding that the former has grown tired of the Israeli leader's decision-making.

Reflecting on his son's captivity

Dekel-Chen spoke with The Jerusalem Post in early March about his son and his captivity for nearly 500 days.

“It’s like having a 36-year-old son be born again,” he said, on watching Sagui standing on his own two feet as he was transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross.

He also first noted his abandonment by the Israeli government while speaking with the Post.