UK considering sanctions on Ben-Gvir, Smotrich amid Gaza war - NYT

The United Kingdom is considering imposing sanctions on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have both expressed strong support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign to expand IDF operations in Gaza, which has drawn increasing international criticism, according to the New York Times.

British officials are reportedly waiting to assess whether Israel allows enough humanitarian assistance into Gaza before taking further steps in imposing the sanctions, the New York Times said.

Last week, Ben-Gvir said allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza was “a grave mistake that delays our victory.”

On Monday, Smotrich declared that Israel is “not afraid of the word occupation” and called for the reestablishment of Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip.

“We are liberating Gaza – and settling it,” he said.

Pause on trade talks with Israel

The UK announced last week it would pause negotiations on a new free trade agreement with Israel, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced alarm over the military escalation in Gaza. UK PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street earlier this year. Starmer stood staunchly by Israel’s side after the October 7 atrocities, the writer attests. (credit: Leon Neal/Reuters)

“While the UK government remains committed to the existing trade agreement in force, it is not possible to advance discussions on a new, upgraded Free Trade Agreement with a Netanyahu government that is pursuing egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza,” the government said in a statement.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking in parliament, highlighted the suspension of trade talks and condemned comments made by Smotrich about relocating Gazans, the NYT reported.

“We must call this what it is,” Lammy said. “It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous.”

Joint statement condemning Israel

Leaders from the UK, France, and Canada issued a joint statement last week condemning Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the ongoing expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

“If Israel does not stop the renewed military offensive and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete steps in response,” The Jerusalem Post previously reported.