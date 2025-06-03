'A painful morning': Israeli politicians mourn the three soldiers killed in Jabalya

Politicians across the political spectrum mourned the three soldiers, St.-Sgt. Lior Steinberg, St.-Sgt. Ofek Barhana, and St.-Sgt. Omer Van Gelder, killed in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the three fell in pursuit of the defeat of Hamas and the liberation of the hostages. He said that the bravery of the three soldiers will forever be honored, adding, “May their memory be blessed and held in the heart of the nation.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) said in a Facebook post that this was a painful morning. “I send condolences and a big hug to the dear families and friends, and I join all of Israel in praying for the recovery of the wounded,” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (RZP) said the three soldiers were “brave-hearted warriors who fell defending the homeland,” in an X/Twitter post.

“The soldiers, with their big smiles, enter the hearts of all who see them. Their heroism is what enables the continued existence of the State of Israel,” he continued, adding that “We will, God willing, continue their mission.” IDF announces the death of three soldiers, June 3, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) also expressed his condolences on X, calling the morning painful and the news bitter.

Opposition MKs express condolences

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid called the morning difficult, and said, “There is no heart that did not break this morning” on X.

ביקורו של שר החוץ האיראני בקהיר והדיבורים על שיתופי פעולה הם איתות אזהרה. במשך חודשים ממשלת ישראל, בעידוד ומימון קטארי, מנהלת קמפיין אנטי-מצרי שמערער את הסכמי השלום. להתנהגות הזו יש מחיר והיא מסוכנת. הסכמי השלום עם מצרים הם נכס איסטרטגי של ישראל והממשלה הבאה תיאלץ לפעול מהר… — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 3, 2025

“I share in the grief of the families in their difficult hour and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Lapid said.

Democrats chair Yair Golan called each of the killed soldiers “a world unto themselves,” and expressed condolences to the families, friends, and communities also on X.

The three soldiers were killed in Jabalya when the Hummer vehicle they were riding in was damaged after it hit an explosive device.