Hostages are not a political issue, freed hostage Omer Wenkert tells Herzog

President Isaac Herzog met with released Gaza hostage Omer Wenkert and his parents to discuss Omer’s experience in captivity and the challenges of recovery on Tuesday

“Your presence here is a message of hope—to encourage those still held captive, to cry out on their behalf, to pray, and to do everything possible to bring every one of them home, as soon as possible,” Herzog said.

Wenkert, who was held by Hamas for over a year after being kidnapped from a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Re’im following the Nova Music Festival Massacre and was released this past February, told the president that the hostages should not be treated as a political issue.

Omer expressed Israel's duty to return the hostages

“First and foremost, it is our duty—as a people and as a state—to bring all our people back,” he said, expressing how worried he was regarding the condition of the remaining hostages. (L-R) Shai Wenkert, President Isaac Herzog, Omer Wenkert, Niva Wenkert (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

“They don’t have time. Not one more minute. Let’s save them. Let’s save ourselves so we can truly begin to rise again,” Niva, Omer’s mother, added.

Omer’s father, Shai, stated that until the last hostage is returned, Omer would continue to testify to what he endured in captivity.

“We are part of the most important struggle in the State of Israel, bringing all the hostages home,” he said.