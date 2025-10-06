As Gaza war hits two-year mark, former Israeli hostage recalls Hamas torment
Shoham spent 505 days in captivity in Gaza, a period he recalls for the cruelty of his Hamas captors and the resilience of fellow Israeli hostages still being held by the terrorists.
Tal Shoham, a former hostage who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, with his wife and two children as well as three other members of his family, and held in Gaza for 505 days, looks on during an interview in Kibbutz Beeri, southern Israel, September 15, 2025.(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)ByREUTERS