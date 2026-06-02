Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday attended the opening of Israel's new embassy in Fiji's capital, Suva, 30 years after the previous one was closed.

In a post on X/Twitter, Sa’ar said the talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties and thanked Fiji for its support of Israel in multilateral forums.

"Together with [Police] Minister Ioane Naivalurua, we signed agreements on national security cooperation and diplomatic training," Sa'ar wrote.

"Today’s historic step reflects our intent to deepen the Israel-Fiji friendship!"

The embassy opening follows Fiji’s own decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Israel continues to deepen ties with Pacific Island nations

The new embassy is expected to give Israel a more permanent diplomatic presence in the Pacific Islands, a region that has drawn increasing attention from larger powers seeking influence through aid, climate policy, security cooperation, and development partnerships.

"By opening Israel’s embassy in Fiji, we are continuing to expand Israel’s diplomatic activity around the world in general, and in the Pacific region in particular, and sending a message of strengthening the partnerships and relations with countries that are friendly toward Israel," Sa'ar said before his visit to Suva.

The embassy will also serve nine other countries in the region, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Israel has full diplomatic relations with various other Pacific Island states, including Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, as well as non-UN member states, the Cook Islands and Niue.

For Fiji, the relationship with Israel has been framed by officials as part of a broader foreign policy that combines traditional alliances, Pacific priorities, and engagement beyond the region.