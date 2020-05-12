Artists demand creative solutions to the culture crisis

Dozens of cultural and arts organizations banded together on Tuesday to demand that the government support the arts, a sector that has been extremely hard hit by the coronavirus regulations. The staff of every cultural institution stood together, dressed in black shirts, stood on empty stages, auditoriums and museums at noon holding signs imploring the government, “Don’t leave this museum/stage/screen empty.” Among those institutions participating were the Jerusalem Cinematheque, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the Haifa Museum, Habima Theatre, the Tower of David Museum, Tzavta Theater Company, the Tel Aviv Museum, Beit Lessin Theater, the Batsheva Dance Company, the Israel Ballet, the Gesher Theater, the Khan Theater, the Suzanne Dellal Centre, the Israeli Opera and dozens of other arts institutions. The protesters wore masks and complied with social distancing regulations. About 150,000 Israelis are employed in the arts sector, which contributes 63 billion shekels per year, according to data from the Ministry of Culture. The organizers of the protest said in a statement that the sector has incurred losses of approximately 400 million shekels since the shutdown of theaters, museums and other public places began in mid-March in a move to curb the pandemic. Theaters will be reopening on June 14 but can only admit 100 people at a time and there must be two seats between each audience member, meaning that theaters will be operating at only about 30-40% of their capacity. Museums also face limitations on the number of visitors.Danny Weiss, CEO of the Mediatheque in Holon and the chairman of the Israel Culture and Arts Forum, who was one of the organizers of the protest, said, ”After three months without income, they expect cultural institutions to jump into an empty pool. There is still no plan for how the institutions will avoid economic collapse in the long months in which the institutions will work at a loss and try to bring the staff back to work, including actors, musicians, stagehands, managers and ushers.Weiss added: "So far, we have gotten a lot of statements and zero action. Obviously, it is possible to act differently as countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Austria have established operational and budgetary programs that can be applied in Israel as well. If there is no progress in the coming days to figure out how to open cultural institutions responsibly and where financing will come from, we won't be able to open in mid-June. "Dina Eldor, the CEO of the Batsheva Dance Company said, “The losses incurred by the [Batsheva] troupe due to the cessation of operations in March are enormous. The purpose of the protest is to allow all of us to emerge from the cultural closure that is an unprecedented existential threat to thousands of families, as well as to the rich and diverse cultural endeavors in Israel. We require an economic safety net and solutions that will enable us to return to our work.”To emphasize the tough conditions for artists, the Israeli Opera performed the "Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves" from the Verdi opera, Nabucco, as part of the protest. Carole Dreyfus, the events manager at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, who took part in the protest, said that about 80% of the staff had to stop working in March. “At Pesach, we received purple orchids from the cinematheque, a reminder of the color and life that will come back when we return to work,” she said. Dreyfus said she looked forward to getting back to her normal work routine as soon as possible. Said one theater staff member, “Usually all these arts groups are so competitive. They are fighting each other for funding, media attention and audiences. Only a global pandemic could bring them together.”