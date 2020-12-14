The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As Biden era dawns, Netanyahu doubles down against Iran deal - analysis

The imminent changing of the guard in Washington, , and Netanyahu’s natural desire to want to start off with the president on the right foot, do not change the way he views the JCPOA.

By HERB KEINON  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 20:29
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in Jerusalem (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in Jerusalem
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A couple days before the members of the US Electoral College officially cast their ballots, 306 of whom were expected on Monday to go to Joe Biden and 232  to US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed a  cover picture on his Facebook page of him meeting Trump.
In its place Netanyahu posted a Hanukkah greeting.
Was this a sign of Jerusalem preparing for the end of the Trump era, and the beginning of Biden’s reign, despite Trump's refusal to concede defeat? Or was it just a desire by the prime minister to wish those coming to his page a good Hanukkah?  
The meaning of that Facebook move was open for interpretation. The same cannot, however, be said of words Netanyahu  delivered about Iran on Sunday during a press conference in Jerusalem with outgoing national Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.  There Netanyahu sent an strong message to the incoming Biden Administration, and there was absolutely no confusion about his intent.
“Both Israelis and Arabs praised President Trump when he pulled out of the failed Iran nuclear agreement, when he re-imposed and beefed up tough sanctions on Iran, when he took out the Iranian arch terrorist, Qasem Soleimani. When Israelis and Arabs agree on so many things, it makes sense for the world to pay attention. After all, we live in this region. We know something about it,” Netanyahu said, not so obliquely letting the Biden administration know that it, too, would do well to pay attention.
“As long as Iran continues to subjugate and threaten its neighbors; as long as Iran continues calling for Israel's destruction; as long as Iran continues to bankroll, equip and train terrorist organizations throughout the region and the world; and as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons, and the means to deliver them, we shouldn't go back to business as usual with Iran. We should all unite to prevent this major threat to world peace.”
Netanyahu’s words were said alongside O’Brien, but intended for the ears of O’Brien’s replacement, Jake Sullivan, and for his boss, Biden. And the message was simple: “Don’t go back to business with Iran as usual, don’t re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the Iran deal),  and if you do, I – Netanyahu – will push back against it, just as I did when Barack Obama sat in the White House.”
Sullivan, it should be remembered, was one of the key architects of the JCPOA. And Biden, one of its key supporters, will in just over six weeks be in a position to  deliver on his  election promise to undo what Trump did regarding the Iranian nuclear deal, and re-enter it.
Sullivan sent a signal of his own on Monday that he has absolutely no illusions about whom he is dealing with in Tehran, at least when it comes to human rights violations. In response to Iran’s execution of dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, Sullivan tweeted that this “is another horrifying human rights violation by the Iranian regime. We will join our partners in calling out and standing up to Iran’s abuses.”
Netanyahu’s comments were an indication that he will lobby loud and hard to try and convince Biden and Sullivan to take as equally a hard and sober look at Iran’s nuclear designs, as Sullivan said they will take toward the regime’s human rights abuses. Netanyahu wants them to stand up against the abuses the Iranians could promulgate were they ever to get their hands on nuclear weapons.
Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer, in a Tikvah Fund podcast last week wrapping up seven years of service in Washington, said that Netanyahu’s highly controversial and polarizing speech to a joint session of Congress in 2015 against the Iranian deal was the highlight of his tenure.
“In making the decision to show up and give that speech,” Dermer said, “Netanyahu was fulfilling the most fundamental  moral obligation the prime minister has in speaking out on a matter that  affects the very survival of the country.  Those people who see this through a partisan lens don’t seem to appreciate the fact that this  is an existential issue for the state of Israel – that is how the prime minister sees it.”
Israel, Dermer said, “sees the JCPOA as a threat to the survival of Israel. Why? Because it does not block Iran's path to a bomb. It never did. It puts restrictions for a brief number of years that are then automatically removed.”
The imminent changing of the guard in Washington, formalized by the electoral college balloting on Monday, and Netanyahu’s natural desire to want to start off with the president on the right foot, does not change the way he views the JCPOA: as a threat to the survival of Israel.
And Netanyahu made clear in his comments alongside O’Brien that he will not shy away, once again, from shouting this from the highest hilltop, even if it, once again, puts Jerusalem on a collision course with Washington.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Joe Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by