The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID: As central Jerusalem reopens, shop owners are excited - and scared

The streets are relatively busy on a Sunday morning, and the shops seem busy, but 'For Rent' signs hang on the windows of dozens of the stores and restaurants that line the street.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 7, 2021 14:26
Israelis shopping at Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis shopping at Mamilla mall in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A walk down Hillel Street in Jerusalem's central shopping district provides mixed messages about Israel's economic recovery.
The streets are relatively busy on a Sunday morning, and the shops seem busy, but 'For Rent' signs hang on the windows of dozens of the stores and restaurants that line the street.
"There are a lot of places for rent here, but there is a sense that things are coming back to life here," said Yossi, a real estate agent representing some closed storefront properties. "We are actually starting to get a lot of inquiries about the properties by new businesses. A fair portion of the closed businesses you see actually closed at the beginning of the pandemic, and have been sitting empty until now. But we are starting to see rising interest, as optimism rises that we are reaching the end of the crisis."
However, Yossi notes, commercial rental prices around the center of town are now 30-35% lower than they were pre-corona, providing an interesting new opportunity for business owners.
Sunday marked the beginning of the latest phase of Israel's reopening, as restaurants were allowed to welcome vaccinated diners for the first time in more than two months. Hotels and event halls were also given permission to open in limited capacities, and permission was given for up to 1,000 arrivals in  Ben-Gurion Airport each day.
There is a strong sense of renewal and growth now, said Rochela Peretz, owner of a self-named boutique women's clothing store on Hillel Street. "People missed coming here a lot," She said. "It's not just a physical need, it's a psychological need. Corona made a lot of people feel stuck at home, and going out and buying new clothes provides a feeling of vitality and excitement."
"We opened two weeks ago with the previous easing of restrictions, and the response has been very good," Peretz continued. "I don't notice much difference between now and before the crisis. The stores that closed were already struggling before coronavirus hit. There are boutique stores here that generally cater to a clientele that has been more stable throughout the past year. We aren't at 100% of where we were last year, but I would say we are at about 80%."
The manager of another women's clothing store down the block, Yaela, agreed. "Things are picking up quite nicely," she told me between serving customers. "There is a very good feeling now."
While Jerusalem restaurant owners have generally expressed excitement about Sunday's reopening, one person who was far less optimistic was Leon, owner of the Beeratenu, Glen and Rabbit Hole bars in the center of Jerusalem. Although bars were cleared to reopen Sunday, "after a year like this, I don't have any expectations," he said. "I've lost any last bit of optimism."
"I've been in this neighborhood every day throughout the period, because Beeratenu has continued to do deliveries, but throughout the period, I saw more and more places closing, one place for rent, and then another.
"People tell me they can't wait to come back to our bars, but I don't know what to expect tonight. A lot of our customers have been hurt, and a lot of people are still afraid to go out. It will be better than what was, because there will be some work, but it isn't going to be like it was beforehand, when the city was filled with tourists. I am paying five employees now for all three places, compared with 17 beforehand."
"People need to understand that reopening a business takes a lot of money and energy," Leon said. "We have the extra costs for complying with coronavirus protocols, and our profits are much lower. I'm not excited about reopening at all."


Tags Jerusalem business economy Jerusalem capital economics Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How did vaccines become a political issue? - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Conversion challenge must be solved by Knesset - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by