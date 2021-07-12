The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As Israel looks to solve housing crisis, future of Tama 38 in question

Mayors of cities, including Ramat Gan and Bat Yam, are opposed to the extension of Tama 38, saying it undermines their city planning and quality of life.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 12, 2021 16:30
A building being demolished by Tama 38 in Ramat Gan. (photo credit: OFIR AUSLANDER)
A building being demolished by Tama 38 in Ramat Gan.
(photo credit: OFIR AUSLANDER)
A new battleground has formed around Tama 38, Israel's urban renewal outline plan designed to encourage tenants to strengthen their buildings' structures. In light of criticism by numerous municipalities against the plan, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Monday that her ministry will present a new version of the outline within the next four months.
The Tama framework is set to expire at the end of 2021 unless it is renewed. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has already said he plans to renew the plan as part of the government's target of increasing housing supply and lowering prices. However, the mayors of several cities, including Ramat Gan and Bat Yam, are opposed to the extension, saying it undermines their city planning and quality of life.
Tama 38 was originally approved as law in 2005 as an innovative way to encourage residents of old apartment buildings to strengthen their foundations in order to meet the country's new building codes providing protection against earthquakes. The idea was that contractors would upgrade building foundations and provide other benefits (usually extra rooms) to tenants in exchange for the rights to build extra apartments on the roof, which it would sell at a profit.
Construction in Israel. (Photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Construction in Israel. (Photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
This arrangement seemed like a win for everyone. Apartment owners got their apartments enlarged for free, contractors were given profitable new projects, building structures would be updated, and the cities would gain new urban housing units in locations where there was no new land available. With real estate values rising an average of 52% over the past decade, it seemed like free money.
However, the reality has not always been so rosy. Adding new apartments without coordination with city planners leads to crowded neighborhoods with insufficient parking, schools, or public resources. Some municipalities have found themselves overwhelmed by the demands, and fear that quality of life will seriously suffer.
Meanwhile, contractors have been blamed for promising more than they were able to provide, with no recourse for tenants. Not to mention the deep tensions that frequently arose among neighbors over disagreements over whether and how to do a Tama project. (Two-thirds of a building's owners are required to agree in order for a project to move forward.)
The main changes in Shaked's proposal include giving municipalities the power to approve or reject plans, improving planning tools for cities, abolishing the height limit for a building that the contractor can build, increasing the scope of a contractor's building rights in case of a full building demolition, and expediting approval times.  
If the plan is not approved within four months, then Shaked will recommend renewing the current Tama plan until October 2023, she said. 
Liberman and Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin are pushing forward with efforts to increase Israel's housing supply. last week, Liberman said that as part of his economic plan for 2022, the state will look to convert tens of millions of square meters of unused office space into residences.
In the meantime, Israelis are buying homes in record numbers, with a record NIS 11.6 billion in mortgages taken in June. Real estate prices have already risen an average of 5.6% in the past year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.


Tags construction buildings real estate housing in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by