The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As school coronavirus closures end, children ecstatic to see friends

About half a million Israeli children in daycares and grades 1-4 returned to classrooms on Thursday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 20:02
Children begin school in Jerusalem on November 1, 2020 after a lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Children begin school in Jerusalem on November 1, 2020 after a lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Thursday was a big day for three-year-old Sofia. She returned to her daycare after a month at home with her parents and two siblings.
“At the beginning, she was a bit shy, but she was also very excited,” her father Arik Bendaud said.
The Bendauds live in central Tel Aviv near Rabin Square in one of the neighborhoods that met the criteria to reopen preschools and grades 1-4. Sofia was one of the approximately 500,000 Israeli children residing in cities and localities classified as green, yellow or light orange by the Health Ministry that could go back to their classrooms.
“We are happy that she went back even though we are also a bit anxious about the risks of contracting corona,” Bendaud explained. He said that he was satisfied with the arrangement the facility made to reopen safely, in terms of cleanliness and logistics.
However, the father does not know if Sofia’s teacher, or the parents of her classmates, got vaccinated.
“We did not discuss the issue. I did not ask because I felt it might be invasive of the teacher’s privacy. However, I would like to know it, especially because she comes from Bnei Brak,” he stressed. Bnei Brak has one of the highest infection rates and lowest vaccination rates in the country.
Also four-year-old Rephael was very eager to see his friends, his mother Jael Zarfati said.
Rephael was among the few children in Jerusalem who went back. While the capital as a city is considered red according to the traffic light outline, parents in several neighborhoods with a low infection rate received a message that their children’s schools and daycare would open again around 2 p.m., only to be notified that the decision was canceled a few hours later because the municipality lamented lack of clarity in the government’s guidelines.
However, since meetings outdoors in groups of nine children with a teacher is permitted everywhere in the country, regardless of the color code of the specific area, Rephael’s pre-school organized for two capsules to meet in the courtyard respectively between 8:30 and 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
“He was so happy to go back this morning,” Zarfati said. Her two younger children, ages 2 and 1, are also looking forward to kindergarten.
“Our two-year-old Jacov asked us if he could also go back like his brother. I told him that God willing they will all be able to return to daycare by Sunday, and today my husband took him out so he would not feel jealous,” she said.
Jacov is not the only one who is waiting: about two million Israeli students are still in remote learning.
Among them are also the two eldest daughters of Ra’anana resident Deborah Langer.
“My 17-year-old is a little sad that this is what is happening in her last year of high school, but she has been back a few times for matriculation exams and other activities,” she said. “On the other hand, my daughter in eighth grade has basically not been in school for a year. She has kind of gotten used to it.”
Langer’s youngest son Eytan went back to school on Thursday.
“He loves being at home so at the beginning he was not so exited, but this morning he was up and ready to go at 6:30 so I guess he was not so sad after all,” she explained.
Langer and her husband were happy to send him back. “Most of the time we work from home so it is hard when everybody is there,” she pointed out. “Sending him to school is a relief, also because it means that he is not in his room ten hours a day.”
The fear of getting infected or being exposed and forced to enter isolation is a cause of concern for Langer’s family.
“My son was also worried about it, he had to quarantined two times,” she explained. “However, all the teachers have been vaccinated, he wears his mask all the time so we just hope for the best.”
For some parents, the risk was not worth taking just a day before the weekend.
“We have four children ages 11, 9, 6 and 4. Our two middle children could have gone back Thursday but we chose not to send them because we felt that it was not worth taking the risk of exposing them just for a day before the weekend,” Liz Cohen told The Jerusalem Post.
The family lives in Tzur Hadassah, where schools, including Cohen’s youngest child’s preschool, are still closed. However, the two middle children go to school in yellow and green localities.
“I think it is funny that the system allows children from orange and red cities to return to classrooms with those from yellow and green cities, but I guess everybody is trying to figure out what to do,” she said. “My children were a little disappointed not to go back today, but they understood.”
Finally some children were not so eager to return to their classes, like Alessia Levi’s daughters.
“Eden and Keren who are in first grade and in the last year of preschool went back today, while my three-year-old Avigail will go back tomorrow because her kindergarten did not have time to get organized. However, they did not want to go back to school,” Levi said.
“If on the one hand these three lockdowns have been terrible – also for us parents working from home,” she pointed out, “I feel that the bond between parents and children, and between siblings got strengthened.”


Tags education Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by