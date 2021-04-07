As travel comes back, El Al offers flight discounts

As Israel seeks to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and return to normalcy, El Al Israel Airlines said it would offer significant discounts on 25,000 tickets for flights to New York, Miami and Los Angeles during the spring, summer and high-holiday season.

The sale, which runs through April 15, offers tickets starting at $649 in economy class, $1,149 in premium and $2,399 in business class for flights scheduled through December 31. Frequent Flyer Club members will be offered special rates for bonus points and points that combine payment in cash and points, the company said.

For the sake of flexibility, passengers who purchase tickets by July 30 will be allowed to make changes to their tickets without any change fees for another flight departing until April 30, 2022 if they are unable to fly.

"We are seeing an increase in demand for flights from Israel to North America and North America to Israel," said El Al CEO Avigal Sorek. "The progress of the vaccination campaign in Israel and the United States will allow families and relatives to meet again, businessmen to return and fly to work meetings, and, later this year, will allow the promotion of tourist traffic with the opening of the skies in Israel to holders of foreign passports."

Tickets can be purchased on the EL AL website or through travel agents. Passengers are reminded to stay updated for possible changes due to the situation, the company said.

Last month, El Al and the Finance Ministry agreed to a $210 million financial package that will allow the state’s flag carrier to continue operating after the airline incurred heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

