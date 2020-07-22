The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ashdod's Assuta becomes first hospital to open COVID-19-era synagogue

Since isolation restrictions began, Israeli synagogues have been closed by law, and severe lockdowns have been put in place to help curb the spread of the virus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 22, 2020 17:20
Assuta Hospital in Ashdod is the first hospital in the country to reopen its synagogue while adhering to the new Health Ministy guidelines. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Assuta Hospital in Ashdod is the first hospital in the country to reopen its synagogue while adhering to the new Health Ministy guidelines.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Ashdod's Assuta Public Hospital on Wednesday became the first hospital in the country to reopen their synagogue, while adhering the new Health Ministry requirements, since the coronavirus crisis forced places of worship to close early in the pandemic.
Accordingly, the synagogue is located in the open space, without partitions and with ten chairs each located 2 meters (6 feet) apart from each other.
The synagogue will operate on weekdays and Saturdays under the supervision of the synagogue's rabbi, Rabbi Tomer Ben Sheetrit and the rabbi of the hospital, Rabbi Kihan.
Since isolation restrictions began, Israeli synagogues have been closed by law, and severe lockdowns have been put in place to help curb the spread of the virus, which during the first wave hit the often lower-income, densely populated Orthodox community harder than any other.


Tags Judaism prayer Coronavirus
