The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ashkenazi heads to Moscow after Lavrov-Hezbollah meeting

An Israeli diplomatic source said the Foreign Ministry views the timing of Lavrov and Raad’s meeting as coincidental, and not an intentional slight.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 16, 2021 15:33
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
 Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi left for Moscow on Monday, just two days after his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met with a Hezbollah representative.
Lavrov met with Mohammad Raad, the head of Hezbollah's bloc in the Lebanese parliament, Russian state media TASS reported this week.
Ashkenazi has tried to convince countries around the world to designate all of Hezbollah – including its political activities – as a terrorist organization. Russian officials have said in recent years that they view Hezbollah as legitimate, and not a terrorist group.
An Israeli diplomatic source said the Foreign Ministry views the timing of Lavrov and Raad’s meeting as coincidental, and not an intentional slight.
Ashkenazi plans to meet with Lavrov on Wednesday, and intends to ask him what was discussed in the meeting with the Hezbollah representative, the diplomatic source said.
The foreign ministers are also expected to discuss diplomatic and security issues, including Iran. Russia supports an American and Iranian return to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Syria is also on the agenda, with Israel and Russia having an open line of communications about Israeli actions against Iranian proxies in Syria.
They will likely discuss Russian efforts to recover the bodies of Israelis missing in action in Syria, such as spy Eli Cohen.
In addition, Ashkenazi seeks to reach an agreement by which Russia would recognize Israeli “Green Passports,” as the certificates for people who have been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19 are known.
However, the Israeli Health Ministry does not accept the Russian COVID-19 vaccine. The diplomatic source said Israel has proposed that Russians seeking to visit the country undergo a PCR or serological test to show they have antibodies against coronavirus before visiting, but they will not have to go into quarantine upon arrival.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the topics for the meeting will also include "counteracting attempts to revise the history and results of World War II." Russia and other Eastern European countries, especially Poland, have been involved in diplomatic spats about their respective roles in World War II and the Holocaust.
In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the ministers will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and emphasized that Russia seeks a two-state solution.
Before his meeting with Lavrov, Ashkenazi is expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.
Ashkenazi will also take part in an unveiling ceremony for a Holocaust Memorial at the Israeli Embassy to Russia.
He plans to return to Israel on Wednesday evening.


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi Hezbollah Russia sergei lavrov
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by