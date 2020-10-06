The meeting of the Israeli, Emirati and German Foreign Ministers symbolizes the start of an age of peace, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wrote during his trip to Berlin on Tuesday.Ashkenazi, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and their German counterpart Heiko Maas visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. Maas told bin Zayed that Ashkenazi is the son of a Holocaust survivor, and the UAE minister asked to hear more about Ashkenazi's family’s story. Ashkenazi's father survived a concentration camp in Bulgaria, moved to Israel and fought in the War of Independence. The three foreign ministers also signed the Holocaust Memorial's guestbook.“I stand here silently as the foreign minister of the Government of Israel and the former commander of its army,” Ashkenazi wrote. “Our presence here together symbolizes the beginning of a new age, an age of peace between nations.“Our joint signature in the memorial book is a shout and a swear together: Remember and do not forget. Be strong and ensure that this will never happen again,” he added.The Foreign Minister also quoted from Jewish prayers, asking God to “make peace for us and all of Israel, Amen.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Ashkenazi flew to Germany on Tuesday morning on a German military plane. He and Bin Zayed were invited to Berlin by the German Foreign Ministry.They plan to hold one-on-one and trilateral meetings to focus on visa issues, aviation arrangements and establishing embassies in each other's countries, as well as cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.The ministers are also expected to discuss "strategic security matters," Ashkenazi's spokesman said.Maas said "it is a great honor that the Israeli and Emirati Foreign Ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their first meeting. The most important currency in diplomacy is trust, and I am personally grateful to both of my colleagues for placing this trust in Germany."The German Foreign Minister called the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates "courageous" and "the first good news in the Middle East for a long time."Maas also called to "seize this opportunity" to bring about "new movement in the dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians," as well."I hope that Berlin offers a good framework to discuss further steps on this path," he stated.