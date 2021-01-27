At-risk children received COVID vaccine despite lack of data - report

Pfizer began testing their vaccine in children as young as 12 in October, but studies are still ongoing and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the vaccine for use in children under the age of 16 as of yet. In Israel, teenagers born between 2003 and 2004 began getting vaccinated on Saturday evening after the Health Ministry approved a plan to allow them to get the shot.

According to Walla! news, the Health Ministry published a directive on Tuesday allowing children under the age of 16 to receive the vaccination if they are at risk for complications caused by the virus. According to Israel Hayom, at least 10 children under 16 have already received the vaccine after receiving approvals from an exemptions committee. The Health Ministry reportedly confirmed the details to Israel Hayom.

Despite the report that 10 children have already been vaccinated, Walla! reported that the directive to vaccinate at-risk children still needs to be approved by the chairman of the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority, Dr. Boaz Lev.

"I encountered exceptional cases of children, especially those aged 12 and over, who needed the vaccine. They consulted me, the children were vaccinated and they are in good condition," said Prof. Eli Somekh, an infectious diseases specialist, director of Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center’s Pediatric Division and a member of the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority, to Israel Hayom. "These are isolated and exceptional cases."

The children who received the vaccine suffer from serious lung diseases, neurological issues or obesity which put them at higher risk for complications caused by the novel coronavirus. The children included lung transplant patients and patients with cystic fibrosis. According to Somekh, vaccination can also be approved in cases in which a parent has undergone a transplant as they are highly at risk and vaccinating their household may be necessary to protect them.

Somekh stressed that with certain at-risk children, "the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs the uncertainty about the vaccine."

The Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority recommended that a dedicated mechanism be arranged for children who are at risk or who could live with others who are at risk. Dr. Michal Stein, Chairman of the Association for Infectious Diseases in Children and Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center told Israel Hayom that the decision to vaccinate certain at-risk children made sense, as there is no significant difference between vaccinating a 16-year-old or vaccinating a 14- or 12-year-old.

"There are situations in which vaccination of adolescents and children under the age of 16 can be considered, when the estimated risk of serious illness and even death following infection with the coronavirus exceeds the possible risk of vaccination at ages for which there is no information on dosage, efficacy and safety," said the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority in an update on Tuesday. "In these cases, Form 3 is required - a doctor's instruction to use a device that is not registered at a medical institution for an individual patient."

According to Walla!, the Health Ministry has also decided to vaccinate senior citizens living in assisted living and residents of hostels under the Welfare Ministry even if they've already had the virus and recovered, against the recommendation of the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority. Officials from the Ministry clarified to Walla! that the decision provides the option to vaccinate and is not a recommendation and each case should be discussed with a doctor.

Earlier this month, Nachman Ash, national coordinator on the pandemic, predicted that pharmacological research would establish that the minimum age threshold for the vaccines could be safely lowered from 16 to 12, and FDA approval for such use secured, by March.

Around 7.75% of Israel’s population are between the ages of 12 and 16, according to Central Bureau of Statistics data.



Reuters contributed to this report.

