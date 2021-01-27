The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

At-risk children received COVID vaccine despite lack of data - report

The Health Min. reportedly allowed children under 16 to receive the vaccine if they are at risk for complications caused by the virus.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 27, 2021 09:31
Hadassah Medical Center medical staff member receives the second round of the Covid-19 vaccine, at the Hadassah Medical Center, in Jerusalem, January 11, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Hadassah Medical Center medical staff member receives the second round of the Covid-19 vaccine, at the Hadassah Medical Center, in Jerusalem, January 11, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
At least 10 children under the age of 16 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Health Ministry considers at-risk children, despite the lack of data on the vaccine's effects on children, according to Israeli media.
Pfizer began testing their vaccine in children as young as 12 in October, but studies are still ongoing and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the vaccine for use in children under the age of 16 as of yet. In Israel, teenagers born between 2003 and 2004 began getting vaccinated on Saturday evening after the Health Ministry approved a plan to allow them to get the shot.
According to Walla! news, the Health Ministry published a directive on Tuesday allowing children under the age of 16 to receive the vaccination if they are at risk for complications caused by the virus. According to Israel Hayom, at least 10 children under 16 have already received the vaccine after receiving approvals from an exemptions committee. The Health Ministry reportedly confirmed the details to Israel Hayom.
Despite the report that 10 children have already been vaccinated, Walla! reported that the directive to vaccinate at-risk children still needs to be approved by the chairman of the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority, Dr. Boaz Lev.
"I encountered exceptional cases of children, especially those aged 12 and over, who needed the vaccine. They consulted me, the children were vaccinated and they are in good condition," said Prof. Eli Somekh, an infectious diseases specialist, director of Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center’s Pediatric Division and a member of the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority, to Israel Hayom. "These are isolated and exceptional cases."
The children who received the vaccine suffer from serious lung diseases, neurological issues or obesity which put them at higher risk for complications caused by the novel coronavirus. The children included lung transplant patients and patients with cystic fibrosis. According to Somekh, vaccination can also be approved in cases in which a parent has undergone a transplant as they are highly at risk and vaccinating their household may be necessary to protect them.
Somekh stressed that with certain at-risk children, "the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs the uncertainty about the vaccine."
Dr. Michal Stein, Chairman of the Association for Infectious Diseases in Children and Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center told Israel Hayom that the decision to vaccinate certain at-risk children made sense, as there is no significant difference between vaccinating a 16-year-old or vaccinating a 14- or 12-year-old.
The Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority recommended that a dedicated mechanism be arranged for children who are at risk or who could live with others who are at risk. 
"There are situations in which vaccination of adolescents and children under the age of 16 can be considered, when the estimated risk of serious illness and even death following infection with the coronavirus exceeds the possible risk of vaccination at ages for which there is no information on dosage, efficacy and safety," said the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority in an update on Tuesday. "In these cases, Form 3 is required - a doctor's instruction to use a device that is not registered at a medical institution for an individual patient."
According to Walla!, the Health Ministry has also decided to vaccinate senior citizens living in assisted living and residents of hostels under the Welfare Ministry even if they've already had the virus and recovered, against the recommendation of the Health Ministry's committee for determining vaccination priority. Officials from the Ministry clarified to Walla! that the decision provides the option to vaccinate and is not a recommendation and each case should be discussed with a doctor.
Earlier this month, Nachman Ash, national coordinator on the pandemic, predicted that pharmacological research would establish that the minimum age threshold for the vaccines could be safely lowered from 16 to 12, and FDA approval for such use secured, by March.
Around 7.75% of Israel’s population are between the ages of 12 and 16, according to Central Bureau of Statistics data.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags children Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We remember

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by