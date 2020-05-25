The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Australia's handling of COVID-19 crisis opens door for Israeli businesses

"Australia is in the midst of its exit strategy, and unlike in other places, when there is a crisis or downturn they believe the way to move forward is through adaptability and innovation."

By AARON REICH  
MAY 25, 2020 17:23
Melbourne, Australia (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Melbourne, Australia
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Australia's rapid success in containing the coronavirus pandemic could lead to new opportunities for Israeli businesses, the Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported.
With fewer than 20 new coronavirus a day, and as of Friday only around 600 active cases and 101 deaths, Australia is already getting ready to remove many of the coronavirus restrictions, with social distancing measures to be lifted by July.
"Australia has led the world in the successful containment of COVID-19, which clearly means that travelers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest of the world,” Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Friday in a statement, according to Calcalist
This, in turn, makes it an ideal trade destination for Israeli businesses either looking to expand their business in Australia or looking to break into new markets.
"Australia is in the midst of its exit strategy, and unlike in other places, when there is a crisis or downturn they believe the way to move forward is through adaptability and innovation," Shai Zarivatch, head of the Israeli Embassy in Australia's commercial and investment arm, the Israel Trade Commission in Australia, told Calcalist.
"The Australians are telling me that the faster they move and the faster they adopt new tech, the quicker they will get out of this situation."
Zarivatch explained to the financial daily that Australia dealt with the crisis differently than other countries.
"The Australians are not familiar with a state of national crisis. Culture wise it is something Australians are not familiar with. They have never had anything like this in their country's history. It is a mentality of complacency and reality took time to sink in," he said.
Despite this, the government worked fast to deal with the pandemic's economic effects by announcing a record $80 billion plan to rescue jobs by subsidizing wages, specifically by paying out around $980 (A$1,500) every two weeks.
While this did take the total fiscal and monetary stimulus to A$320b. (or around $209b.), Zaravitch explained that "All in all this seems like a remarkable success.
"A lot of people lost their jobs and there is a lot of uncertainty, but generally it is working very well. With everything that is non-essential closing, a lot of people were immediately in trouble. The country introduced a massive emergency stimulus package that is supposed to help companies avoid shutting down, by offering massive financial support to companies not laying off employees and extended benefits to those who lost their jobs. The aim is that instead of companies laying off millions of people and the state giving them unemployment benefits, the government stepped in and started to provide funds so that the companies can continue to pay the employees."
There are currently over 200 Israeli companies operating in the Australian market, which face the same hardships and difficulties as any other company in Australia.
"But if they are locally registered and based they are entitled to all the benefits and stimulus support granted by the federal government of Australia," Zaravitch added.
"There is a wave of Israeli companies that created and developed solutions that could be relevant to the time of the pandemic which they would like to introduce to the Australian market.
"We are seeing a surge of interest in the Australian market. From the Australian side, there is a strong appreciation of Israel and Israeli companies and a very strong appreciation of technology and innovation. That culture isn't as developed as it is in Israel and other countries so there are always opportunities in the Australian market."
While Israeli companies in Australia operate in a variety of fields such as retail, agriculture, fintech and cyber, the largest and most profitable industry in the Australian market is mining.
"The reason Australia is so wealthy and successful is because of the mining industry," Zaravitch explained to Calcalist.
"There is no mining industry in Israel but all the Australian corporations are very open to innovation. They don't have their own innovation, so they don't have solutions for issues like water, energy, cybersecurity and AI. It is all new to them, but they are very open."
And with this openness for innovation comes a variety of Israeli-made innovations made to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.
"There is a wave of Israeli companies that created and developed solutions that could be relevant to the time of the pandemic which they would like to introduce to the Australian market," he said.
"We are seeing a surge of interest in the Australian market. From the Australian side, there is a strong appreciation of Israel and Israeli companies and a very strong appreciation of technology and innovation. That culture isn't as developed as it is in Israel and other countries so there are always opportunities in the Australian market."
Of course, the culture is different in other ways as well, and Zaravitch explained some of the unique problems Australia's market poses to Israeli businesses.
"One needs to realize, and I say this many times when I speak to Israeli businesses, that in Australia you have to be present in the market. You cannot just send emails or hold Zoom calls. There are many challenges, but then again it is a promising and competitive market that is open and has appreciation to Israel and Israeli technologies.
"In a way, things move slowly and you have to create a level of trust with those you are doing business with. A lot of Israelis are sure that we have the best technology in the world and all they need to do is show their demo and the client will buy or invest. It doesn't work that way. You have to invest time and energy and build trust." 
The Israel Trade Commission in Australia had planned to bring a Citibank Australia delegation to Israel for a fintech conference in June, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the commission decided to hold the conference online, Calcalist reported.
"The conference will be not just with Citibank officials, but also with their clients and members, including private equity funds and pension funds," said Zarivatch. "It will include three Israel-focused panels, and we are expecting between 50-100 Australian companies to tune in. This will be an invite-only event and won't be open to the general public."
This is just one of the few ways the commission is working to bring Israel into the Australian market.
"We provide individual support to every company that approaches us [to help enter the Australian market] and we are working with them, guiding, navigating, opening doors and then following up," he explained to Calcalist.
"We also create value for industries that are relevant to the Australian market, sectors in which Israel has a competitive advantage like agriculture technologies, cybersecurity, AI, water technologies, drones and fintech. These are all very relevant and very interesting to the Australian market.
"We essentially serve as a bridge. When I start to explain who we are and what we do I say we are a business development office and that we provide business development services in different shapes and forms to Israeli companies, businesses, entrepreneurs and investors who want to operate and be successful in the Australian market,” Zarivatch added.
“We are here for you guys. We are happy to find information and identify potential partners, connect with them, introduce and open the door and work with you, hopefully until a deal is done."


Tags australia business Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let the judges do their job in Netanyahu's trial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine By IDO AHARONI
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Dov Lipman This Jerusalem Day, we need unity in more than just our government By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 Hungary, Austria stand against rest of EU blasting Israel
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
5 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by