Austrian Chancellor: 'Together we stand by Israel's side'

Austria's Federal Chancellor hoisted an Israeli flag on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery on Friday morning, in solidarity with Israel during the increasing violence in the region.
Austria's Chancellor, Sebastien Kurz said on Twitter that "the terrorist attacks on Israel have to be condemned in the strongest way!" adding that Austria "stands by Israel's side," and posted a picture of the Israeli flag on the top of the building next to the Austrian flag and the European Union's.
Heute wurde als Zeichen der Solidarität mit #Israel die israelische Flagge am Dach des Bundeskanzleramtes gehisst. Die terroristischen Angriffe auf Israel sind auf das Schärfste zu verurteilen! Gemeinsam stehen wir an der Seite Israels. pic.twitter.com/FR42K3iA4z— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) May 14, 2021
The Austrian Ambassador to Israel, Hannah Liko, also reacted on Twitter, sharing Kurz's post saying that "as a sign of solidarity with Israel, the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery today."
As a sign of solidarity with #Israel, the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery today. The terrorist attacks on Israel must be condemned in the strongest terms! Together we stand by Israel's side. https://t.co/zoKyBt65Ph— Hannah Liko (@HannahLiko) May 14, 2021
Austria's Foreign Minister also showed support, tweeting that "in the face of relentless rocket attacks on Israel, we stand in solidarity with our Israeli partners."
Some 2,000 rockets and mortars have been fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip since fighting began. An additional 220 projectiles fired Thursday night and Friday morning, of which 30 landed in the Hamas-run territory.
FM #Schallenberg: „In the face of relentless rocket attacks on #Israel, we stand in solidarity with our Israeli partners. That is why we raised the flag at the MFA in Vienna today. Our support for Israel‘s security is unwavering.“ pic.twitter.com/TpUTYO2kSC— MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) May 14, 2021
Nine Israelis have been killed, and dozens injured.