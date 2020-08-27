The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Back to the classroom in Jerusalem as the school bells toll

This new school year will see the inauguration of 198 new classrooms – a result of the significant growth in the numbers of city children in all sectors.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
AUGUST 27, 2020 16:05
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Next Tuesday (September 1), 275,571 Jerusalem pupils – general, religious and Arab – will go back to school: 62,409 of them will attend kindergarten; 17,943 will enter first grade; and 195,219 will return to the second through 12th grades.
This new school year will see the inauguration of 198 new classrooms – a result of the significant growth in the numbers of city children in all sectors.
Some 48 new kindergartens will start to function in a range of neighborhoods, and new schools for children with special needs and disabilities will open in Har Homa, Ramot, Kafr Aqab (an Arab neighborhood beyond the security barrier). A new facility for kindergarten and first grade will open in Shuafat and two classes for special-needs boys will open near the Karlin Yeshiva in Ramat Shlomo.
The Education Ministry’s largest district, Jerusalem has increased its education budget from NIS 2.3 billion to NIS 3.3 billion. This enables the construction of new classrooms in all sectors and the renovation of 700 education venues across the capital at the cost of NIS 450 million – in addition to the general education budget.
This impressive construction momentum still falls short of meeting the full need for educational institutions. The city has suffered for more than a decade and a half from a shortage of appropriate venues, particularly in the Arab and haredi sectors.
LAST WEEK dozens of haredi parents and children from Gilo demonstrated at Safra Square and for about an hour even opened a “class” there, arguing that the municipality hasn’t yet solved their problems. They argued that even though the school year is around the corner, their children lack a proper place to study.
“There is no solution and we cannot remain silent,” insisted one parent.
For the moment, there are 70 children in grades three and four who will continue to study in temporary structures too small for their numbers, as they did last year. One of the parents said that haredi children living outside the large ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods are too often deprived of some basic rights, like the right to study in an appropriate venue. Many still attend classes, for example, in small rented apartments with no schoolyard. Close to 100,000 children from first to 12th grade study in the official (but not recognized) haredi stream – which means their status is semi-private but still depends on the city education system. Most of these pupils live and study in the haredi neighborhoods, but a significant part of the problem lies in non-haredi neighborhoods, where there are insufficient solutions.
ONE NEW feature of the city’s education system this year is the inclusion of a holistic approach to students, which beyond regular learning will pay attention to children’s emotional, psychological and cultural needs and provide an adapted response. Another feature is the growing inclusion of modern technologies.
The “Jerusalem Model for Holistic Learning” will integrate regular studies with non-official studies – involving several aspects of social and welfare needs and use of modern tools. For example, Gilo students will have expanded access to nature and through it learn about living and growing with the elements, connecting with the land and more. In 150 schools across the city, a new approach will be tested: the traditional structure of frontal instruction will be transitioned to a more innovative way of learning, incorporating extensive research on student needs and culture.
A new center for developing educational innovation in the Gonenim neighborhoods will incorporate more technology and media, as well as gardening as a way of reaching out to students experiencing emotional difficulties. A social worker will assist the pedagogic teams in all neighborhood schools.
Regarding the Health Ministry’s coronavirus restrictions, the municipality has prepared a series of alternative venues that will include the zoo, the Gazelle Valley and community centers, to ensure a safe and regular – as much as possible – environment for students in all grades.  
Through Manhi (the city education administration), Jerusalem is launching a support center for teachers, where they can access emotional support in dealing with stress and high demands throughout the school year.


Tags Jerusalem education school
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by