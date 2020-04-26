Bad hair day for barbers at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Life slowly began to return to normal at Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market on Sunday as the relaxation of Health Ministry regulations came into effect.Proprietors of several barbershops, however, were far from happy as they returned to work for the first time in more than a month.The regulations that had affected the past few weeks will continue to do so for the time being, a barber told The Jerusalem Post.“What can I say? It’s been terrible,” he said. “This is the first day I am open, and I’ve had fewer customers than usual. I don’t know how I will make ends meet.”Under the latest regulations, hair and beauty salons need to follow stringent policies due to contact between client and service provider.These shops are required to disinfect equipment, including surfaces, tools, chairs, towels and smocks, between haircuts or treatments. All technicians will need to wear face shields that cover their eyes in addition to masks that cover their mouth and nose.Officials were working to ensure that all Health Ministry regulations were being kept to, a policeman stationed at the entrance to Mahaneh Yehuda told the Post.“There are police going around the market checking up on the shops,” he said. “An official from the Health Ministry is accompanying them wherever they go.”Some establishments were not following the regulations, the Post observed.Some barbers were just wearing cloth masks and not the required face guards. Surfaces, chairs and equipment were not being disinfected.Social distancing between customers was not being practiced at most establishments, and several customers were seen sitting together, talking and laughing.Some barbers did not want to talk to the Post and were unhappy about the current situation. “It’s really difficult. That’s all I have to say,” one owner told the Post.The regulations are in place until at least May 3. Measures to further ease restrictions after that date will be evaluated based on the level of infection, the Prime Minister’s Office said.There was some good news for small businesses and self-employed workers on Friday. A financial package totaling NIS 8 billion was approved by the government. But it does not seem that many people have appreciated the gesture.There were some ugly scenes at Mahaneh Yehuda on Sunday morning. Several workers protested at the entrance of the market about the extended closure of their workplaces.Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.