The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bad hair day for barbers at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market

One barber told The Jerusalem Post that the regulations had not only affected the past few weeks, but will also affect the future for the time being.

By ALEX WINSTON  
APRIL 26, 2020 19:55
Shops begin to open in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market as the coronavirus restrictions on business are eased, April 26, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shops begin to open in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market as the coronavirus restrictions on business are eased, April 26, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Life slowly began to return to normal at Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market on Sunday as the relaxation of Health Ministry regulations came into effect.
Proprietors of several barbershops, however, were far from happy as they returned to work for the first time in more than a month.
The regulations that had affected the past few weeks will continue to do so for the time being, a barber told The Jerusalem Post.
“What can I say? It’s been terrible,” he said. “This is the first day I am open, and I’ve had fewer customers than usual. I don’t know how I will make ends meet.”
Under the latest regulations, hair and beauty salons need to follow stringent policies due to contact between client and service provider.
These shops are required to disinfect equipment, including surfaces, tools, chairs, towels and smocks, between haircuts or treatments. All technicians will need to wear face shields that cover their eyes in addition to masks that cover their mouth and nose.
Officials were working to ensure that all Health Ministry regulations were being kept to, a policeman stationed at the entrance to Mahaneh Yehuda told the Post.
“There are police going around the market checking up on the shops,” he said. “An official from the Health Ministry is accompanying them wherever they go.”
Some establishments were not following the regulations, the Post observed.
Some barbers were just wearing cloth masks and not the required face guards. Surfaces, chairs and equipment were not being disinfected.
Social distancing between customers was not being practiced at most establishments, and several customers were seen sitting together, talking and laughing.
Some barbers did not want to talk to the Post and were unhappy about the current situation. “It’s really difficult. That’s all I have to say,” one owner told the Post.
The regulations are in place until at least May 3. Measures to further ease restrictions after that date will be evaluated based on the level of infection, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
There was some good news for small businesses and self-employed workers on Friday. A financial package totaling NIS 8 billion was approved by the government. But it does not seem that many people have appreciated the gesture.
There were some ugly scenes at Mahaneh Yehuda on Sunday morning. Several workers protested at the entrance of the market about the extended closure of their workplaces.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by