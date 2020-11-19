Bahrain trade delegation expected in Israel next month

A trade delegation from Bahrain is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming months, after the country's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani led the first-ever official delegation from Bahrain to Israel on Wednesday.

The delegation would include Bahraini business leaders, who would meet with their Israeli counterparts, as well as a meeting with Economy Minister Amir Peretz.

The trip, first reported by Army Radio, is still quietly being planned, and is expected to take place in two to three weeks.

Al Zayani spent his visit to Israel on Wednesday in Jerusalem, except for when he was in Ben-Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, and he did not set foot in Tel Aviv. However, the Bahrain Foreign Ministry’s statements on the visit said that he was in Tel Aviv and did not mention Jerusalem.

One of those statements referred to "Bahrain's approval of the request by Tel Aviv to open an embassy in Manama," as though Tel Aviv is the capital of Israel and not Jerusalem.

The statements falsely said the Israeli Foreign Ministry, President's Residence and Prime Minister's Office are in Tel Aviv.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi plans to visit Manama on December 4, which would make him the first Israeli minister to make an official visit to Bahrain.

Ashkenazi agreed to attend the 2020 Manama Dialogue, a summit of ministers from across the region on December 4-6 hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“I promise to come to Manama very soon to continue our constructive dialogue started today and to promote conversation between our countries and leaders,” he said.

Ashkenazi also expressed hope that Israel would open its embassy to Bahrain by the time he visits.