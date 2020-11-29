Bahrain trade delegation to visit Israel next week

Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed R. Alzayani plans to visit Israel next week, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday.Alzayani will be accompanied by a 40-person trade delegation, the first-ever from his country to Israel, meant to encourage Israeli investments in Bahrain.Gabi Ashkenazi and Economy Minister Amir Peretz.Bahraini business leaders are expected to be part of the delegation and meet with their Israeli counterparts.Earlier this month, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani led the first-ever official delegation from his country to Israel, following the announcement of diplomatic relations between Manama and Jerusalem in September.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning a reciprocal visit to Manama, likely to take place after Hanukkah.The minister is expected to meet with Foreign Minister
