The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain voted against an Israeli sponsored resolution on entrepreneurship for sustainable development, even though both countries are themselves in the midst of promoting joint business ties with the Jewish state.The resolution passed 144-26, with nine abstentions. Arab countries that voted against the resolution also included Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Among the nine countries that abstained were Turkey and South Africa. Sudan and South Sudan were absent. The resolution itself had over 50 co-sponsors, was global in nature and was not connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or the burgeoning Israeli normalization deals with the Arab world. The text’s focus was global accessibility of entrepreneurship. But the issue of Israel and antagonism to the Jewish state were reflected in some of the votes taken. Mauritania, in the name of the Arab group, accused Israel of being disingenuous in its annual sponsorship of this resolution, given the steps it takes to prevent Palestinian development such as the destruction of infrastructure. “The occupation also violates numerous human rights of the Palestinian people,” the country said. The Arab group will vote against the resolution, the Mauritanian representative said, adding that his group “does not believe that Israel as an occupying power is in the position to table such a resolution.”Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said that “today's resolution is a great victory for Israel and for all countries that care about the future.”
He continued: "It addresses the steps we need to take so that every country can enjoy the benefits of innovation and build a sustainable and inclusive economy. And despite attempts to sabotage it, it was adopted with an overwhelming majority. "Unfortunately, there are some in this body, who despite recognizing the value of innovation, decided to vote against it," Erdan said. "Their 'no' vote was driven not by reason or logic but by antisemitism and intolerance," he said. "These member states should be ashamed. Instead of advancing a more sustainable future, they cling to racism and bigotry. We should all feel outraged."