Bahrain visitors hid nationality on Temple Mount visit due to Israel deal

"It is inconceivable that they tell someone, 'you normalized with Israel, you won't pray in Jerusalem.'"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 11:35
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31. (photo credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)
Bahraini visitors to Israel entered the Temple Mount/al-Haram Al-Sharif complex on Friday without stating their nationality out of fear that they would be thrown out of the site, according to Army Radio.
The group of visitors was led by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, a representative of the Bahraini monarch.
"If we had told them where we were from, they would have prevented us from going up," said al-Khalifa, who heads the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, to Army Radio.
"Al Aqsa is not just the Palestinians'. It belongs to the entire Muslim world. It is inconceivable that they tell someone, 'you normalized with Israel, you won't pray in Jerusalem,'" added the Bahraini representative.
Al-Khalifa stated that 90% of Bahraini's support the peace deal with Israel, including many Shi'ites, who he said would come to visit Israel.
"In the past, we thought that Israel was for Jews only. We came here and found it to be the other way around. There is a certain coexistence, there is an acceptance of the other," said al-Khalifa to Army Radio. "After all, if the Muslims or the Baha'is had felt oppression or prevention of their religious worship, they would have left Israel."
The Bahraini representative advised Israeli tourists planning to visit Bahrain not to hide their nationality or be scared. "You will receive a warm welcome."


