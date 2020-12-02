The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bahraini minister: We will make peace with Israel a success story

“I believe strongly that the continuity and prosperity of this peace should be filtering down to common citizens of Bahrain and Israel.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 10:37
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (R) and Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, December 2, 2020 (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (R) and Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, December 2, 2020
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Israel and Bahrain are working to quickly bring the normalization of their ties to fruition, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said in their meeting on Wednesday.
Al Zayani said “the whole world is watching, and we are determined to make this a success story and a case study for others.”
The Bahraini minister led the first-ever trade delegation from his country to Israel, arriving on Tuesday with 40 government officials and businesspeople. Israel and Bahrain are expected to sign agreements to cooperate in tourism and culture during Al Zayani’s trip. The minister met with several ministers and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while other members of the delegations will hold meetings with Israeli business leaders.
“I believe strongly that the continuity and prosperity of this peace should be filtering down to common citizens of Bahrain and Israel,” Al Zayani told Ashkenazi. “The next step would be to facilitate that [peace] and build upon it.”
The Israeli and Bahraini economies are diverse with many opportunities for synergy to improve citizens’ lives, the minister added.
Al Zayani said he is “eager” for direct flights between Bahrain and Tel Aviv to begin, and as such a team from Bahraini flag-carrier Gulf Air is part of his delegation.
Ashkenazi spoke of the importance of peace, saying that as someone who spent decades in the IDF, becoming its chief of staff, he is “fully aware of the price of the alternative.”
“I am happy and proud and privileged that during the time I am serving as foreign minister of Israel we are seeing the beginning of change in the region and bringing peace,” he said.
“We have a desire to promote change in the Middle East, change that brings with it peace, stability, security and economic prosperity,” Ashkenazi said. “There are many, many more collaborations to come.”
Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen greeted Al Zayani on his arrival in Israel on Tuesday.
“The important thing is that we are greeting them as [our] equals,” Peretz said. “They can contribute a great deal to us.”
The minister added that the landing of Al Zayani puts all concepts of one-sided annexation of the West Bank “out of the Israeli lexicon.”
“Every Israeli understands that peace is much better,” he added.  
Farkash-Hacohen told The Jerusalem Post that the visiting minister is going to “meet all the people in the Israeli tourism sector” and spoke about upcoming “joint tourism packages.”
Gulf Air CEO Waleed Al Alawi is a member of the delegation as is Association of Bahrain Travel and Tour Agents Chairman Jehad Amin.
Israel and Bahrain are meant to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of tourism on Wednesday. "Tens of thousands of tourists" will arrive from the UAE and Bahrain to Israel, Farkash-Hacohen said.


Tags Israel Gabi Ashkenazi bahrain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by