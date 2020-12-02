Bahraini minister: We will make peace with Israel a success story

Israel and Bahrain are working to quickly bring the normalization of their ties to fruition, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said in their meeting on Wednesday.Al Zayani said “the whole world is watching, and we are determined to make this a success story and a case study for others.”led the first-ever trade delegation from his country to Israel, arriving on Tuesday with 40 government officials and businesspeople. Israel and Bahrain are expected to sign agreements to cooperate in tourism and culture during Al Zayani’s trip. The minister met with several ministers and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while other members of the delegations will hold meetings with Israeli business leaders.“I believe strongly that the continuity and prosperity of this peace should be filtering down to common citizens of Bahrain and Israel,” Al Zayani told Ashkenazi. “The next step would be to facilitate that [peace] and build upon it.”The Israeli and Bahraini economies are diverse with many opportunities for synergy to improve citizens’ lives, the minister added.Al Zayani said he is “eager” for direct flights between Bahrain and Tel Aviv to begin, and as such a team from Bahraini flag-carrier Gulf Air is part of his delegation.Ashkenazi spoke of the importance of peace, saying that as someone who spent decades in the IDF, becoming its chief of staff, he is “fully aware of the price of the alternative.”The Bahraini minister
"I am happy and proud and privileged that during the time I am serving as foreign minister of Israel we are seeing the beginning of change in the region and bringing peace," he said."We have a desire to promote change in the Middle East, change that brings with it peace, stability, security and economic prosperity," Ashkenazi said. "There are many, many more collaborations to come."Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen greeted Al Zayani on his arrival in Israel on Tuesday."The important thing is that we are greeting them as [our] equals," Peretz said. "They can contribute a great deal to us."The minister added that the landing of Al Zayani puts all concepts of one-sided annexation of the West Bank "out of the Israeli lexicon." "Every Israeli understands that peace is much better," he added. Farkash-Hacohen told The Jerusalem Post that the visiting minister is going to "meet all the people in the Israeli tourism sector" and spoke about upcoming "joint tourism packages."Gulf Air CEO Waleed Al Alawi is a member of the delegation as is Association of Bahrain Travel and Tour Agents Chairman Jehad Amin.Israel and Bahrain are meant to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of tourism on Wednesday. "Tens of thousands of tourists" will arrive from the UAE and Bahrain to Israel, Farkash-Hacohen said.