Bank Hapoalim, Israel Export Institute to send delegation to UAE

The Israel Export Institute together with Bank Hapoalim will be sending a delegation of 250 businessmen and entrepreneurs to Abu Dhabi and Dubai this October, according to a statement.

This will be the first Israeli business mission to Abu Dhabi where delegates will meet with senior government officials and the world's leading investment funds.

The move follows the success of the first business delegation sent by the two early last year, following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“Bank Hapoalim has adopted an advanced strategy for the Gulf states, and the current delegation will be a groundbreaking mission in establishing ties with Abu Dhabi, which is renowned for being one of the most important centers in the world in the finance, trade, and high-tech sectors," said Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler.

"Alongside all the activities available to the local businessmen, all the delegates of the mission will be invited to display their work at the International Exhibition of the EXPO Dubai, which is one of the most important global international exhibitions and will enable Israeli businesspeople to establish connections through this important platform," he added.

The delegation itself will represent the leading Israeli industries in the fields of high-tech, industry, infrastructure, commerce and retail, and be presented to the Emirati market.

In addition, the delegation will tour the Expo Dubai, the world's largest exhibition, and the Israeli pavillion "Into Tomorrow," which was constructed by the Foreign Ministry. Members of the group will also be able to tour pavilions from 190 other countries and meet businesspeople from all over the world - presenting additional business opportunities for the Israeli businesspeople and entrepreneurs.

During the trip, the delegation will be tasked with promoting Israeli businesses at several professional events, as well as at tours and meetings with senior figures in the corporate world and from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

"The mission is intended for senior officials from companies designated by the UAE as having the potential for cooperation in the area of high tech, including agricultural technology, energy and clean technology, fintech, food technology, health technologies, water and cyber, as well as companies in the fields of construction, industry and smart transportation," according to the statement.

According to foreign trade data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics in Israel, throughout the months of January-July of this year, trade between the UAE and Israel totalled at around $610 million. Exports from Israel amounted to $210 million, with diamonds and industrial exports taking up the bulk of that trade.

Imports, totalling around $400 million, from the UAE included mostly industrial imports with the diamond industry amounted to almost half of the overall trade. A separate, and significant portion, of trade between the UAE and Israel also covers the trade of high-tech services such as cyber technologies, AI, etc., although there is no published data on these trades.

“The business delegation that departs for the UAE a year after the Abraham Accords is another stage in the partnership of joint activities between the two countries. A new window of opportunity has been opened since that agreement, and the economy is changing the face of the region and will offer a diplomatic infrastructure for strengthening ties between us," said Chairman of the Export Institute Adiv Baruch.

"The Export Institute is pleased to lead, together with the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy, a wide range of business opportunities for Israeli industries, including delegations and other events that, throughout the year, will be at the Israeli pavilion created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the EXPO Dubai," Baruch added. "I call on Israeli companies to take part in the variety of events that will undoubtedly offer extraordinary opportunities for Israeli industries."