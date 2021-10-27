Bank Hapoalim launches ‘Wonder’ benefits program

Bank Hapoalim has launched Poalim Wonder, a benefits program for Bank Hapoalim customers who have a bank credit card and are on the Poalim Online service channel, which will provide benefits and unique value offers to customers.

Depending on the plan, customers will earn points based on how much they use their credit cards and how many online transactions they perform on the bank’s digital channels.

They can enjoy dozens of amazing and surprising benefits in the fields of consumerism, leisure, culture, cuisine and tourism.

Customers will be able to use the points to order or purchase vouchers through the app from participating businesses, or continue to accumulate them for a period of up to 12 months.

Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Galit Polak, marketing communications manager at Bank Hapoalim, said actor Amos Tamam will help lead the campaign. “Wonder will offer the most accurate benefits, the kind that our customers really want and will be happy to receive, and that is why these experts were chosen to lead the campaign.”