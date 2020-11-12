The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bank of Israel appoints new payment and settlement systems dept. head

Oded Salomy boasts a wealth of experience in the fields of electronic payments, fintech initiatives and innovations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 17:26
The Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
After interviewing multiple candidates, the Bank of Israel has appointed Oded Salomy to head its Payment and Settlement Systems Department, the bank announced in a statement Thursday.
Having graduated from Harvard University and serving as president emeritus of the Harvard Club of Israel, Salomy brings to the position a wealth of experience in electronic payments. This includes having served as general manager of Visa in Israel, which saw him set up their local headquarters, manage operations and serve on its regional leadership team, where he had responsibilities in numerous European nations. He also boasts years of experience in fintech initiatives and innovation, having been responsible for establishing Visa's global innovation hub in Tel Aviv and for connecting numerous Israeli start-ups with international financial bodies.
And as Bank of Israel governor Prof. Amir Yaron stated, experience in these fields is of the utmost importance.
“Payment systems constitute a critical foundation for the functioning of the financial system in the Israeli economy,” Yaron said in a statement.
“The field of payments and settlements has developed rapidly in recent years, both technologically and commercially. By cultivating advanced, convenient, efficient, and secure payment systems, the Bank of Israel helps accelerate innovation and competition in this field, which affects every citizen and every business in the Israeli economy.
“I am certain that Oded Salomy’s tremendous experience in the field of payments and settlement will be an asset to the Bank of Israel, and will help position us in the international center stage in this field. I wish Oded great success in managing and leading the department.”
And Salomy evidently agrees with Yaron's assessment.
“Breakthroughs and innovation in the global payment industry are coming to Israel,” he explained.
“I thank the governor for the opportunity to lead and influence this important trend, which develops the economy and connects the Israeli consumers, merchants and government with those of other advanced economies across the globe.
“Our aspirations for Israel in this field are many. I am excited to collaborate with stakeholders within and outside the Bank of Israel to develop and cultivate new value propositions in this arena.”
Salomy is set to officially take up the post on November 23.


Tags Bank of Israel business innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by