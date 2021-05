Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a ninth straight policy meeting on Monday after data showed inflation moving towards a target range and amid optimism over an economic recovery due to a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

All 17 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% more than a year ago.

Israel’s inflation rate moved to 0.8% in April from 0.2% in March, just below the government’s 1-3% annual target range. While the economy contracted an annualized 6.5% in the first quarter from the prior three months, growth is expected to reach 4-6% in 2021 given more than half of Israeli adults are already vaccinated and the economy has largely reopened.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate to zero or into negative territory despite a strong shekel and three lockdowns. Instead, they prefer to use other measures to stimulate the economy such as buying foreign currency and government and corporate bonds.