Bank of Israel keeps interest rate at 0.1% for 11th straight month

The decision is in line with the trend of other central banks around the world

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 16:24
The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
 The Bank of Israel said Monday it is keeping the benchmark interest rate at 0.1% as expected. It is Israel’s 11th straight month at its lowest lending rate ever.
The decision is in line with the trend of other central banks around the world. The benchmark interest rate in the US is currently 0.25%, also an all-time low. Most analysts expect the Bank of Israel to keep the interest rate unchanged until at least toward the end of the year.
"The inflation environment remains low but continues to trend moderately upward," the central bank said. "The CPI for January declined by 0.1% following an identical rate of decline in December, and inflation in the past 12 months was -0.4%. Against the background of the accommodative policy and the global inflation environment, inflation expectations for the coming year from all sources increased, and are around the lower bound of the target range."
The shekel weakened by about 1.8% against the dollar since the previous interest rate decision, to NIS 3.27 today, and by about 0.6% against the euro to NIS 3.97. This trend is expected to support export performance in the exit from the coronavirus crisis, and a return of inflation to within the target range, the central bank said.
GDP contracted by 2.4% in 2020, and per capita GDP contracted by 4.1%, less severe than had been previously forecasted. Despite the second lockdown in October and the start of the third lockdown at the end of December, GDP grew by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, the central bank said.
The broad unemployment rate increased during the third lockdown to about 20% in the second half of January, after having declined to about 13% during the period between the lockdowns, the Bank of Israel noted.


