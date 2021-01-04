The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bank of Israel keeps interest rate at record-low 0.1%

The benchmark interest rate in the United States is currently 0.25%, also an all-time low.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 4, 2021 16:24
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Bank of Israel is keeping the benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent as expected.  It is Israel’s tenth straight month at its lowest lending rate ever, in line with the trend of other central banks around the world.
“The global economy is recovering, but uncertainty continues in light of the start of vaccination campaigns on the one hand, and the spread of the disease on the other,” the central bank said in its announcement Monday. “High variability is expected in the growth rate of the various economies in 2021, and some countries are not expected to fully recover from the crisis even in 2022, especially if there are further outbreaks of the virus and the rate of vaccinations is slow. Monetary policy in major central banks continues to be very expansionary.”
 The decision was no surprise to analysts. “The zero interest rate is going to stay with us for a long time,” Bank Hapoalim said Sunday in its weekly report to investors. “The Governor of the Bank of Israel predicted last week that interest rates will remain low over time in Israel and around the world. In our estimation, it will take a long time before inflation returns to being a consideration in the interest rate decision in Israel, and it is unlikely that this will happen before the US, where inflationary pressures have risen.”  
“Currently, the yield curve slope does not indicate an interest rate hike until mid-2022, i.e. a year and a half from today, and then an interest rate of 0.5% in 2023,” the report said. The benchmark interest rate in the United States is currently 0.25%, also an all-time low.
Inflation is not expected to rise to a level that would force the central bank to change course, Hapoalim analysts noted. “The risk of inflation in the world is rising, but in Israel, the appreciation of the shekel offsets much of the effects of world price increases. We leave the inflation forecast for the next 12 months at a level of 0.5%, despite the appreciation of the shekel, due to an increase in the global inflation environment.”
At NIS 3.21 to the dollar, the shekel is currently at its strongest rate in more than 23 years.
Analysts at Leader Capital Markets also said that they expect the interest rate to remain at 0.1% through at least the end of 2021. “Although one member of the monetary board advocates lowering interest rates to zero (at least), most others believe that there is no benefit in further lowering interest rates. No change in the Bank of Israel’s monetary policy is expected In the first half of the year.”


Tags Israel Bank Hapoalim Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by