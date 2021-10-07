The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bank of Israel to end QE, open to rate rise in 2022

The central bank also said it would end its quantitative easing program, opting not to extend government bond-buying beyond a planned maximum of 85 billion shekels ($26 billion).

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 18:11
THE BANK of Israel headquarters in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
THE BANK of Israel headquarters in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Bank of Israel said on Thursday it would end its bond-buying stimulus programme by early December and suggested it could raise rates in 2022, amid rising inflation and a rebound in the economy after a series of COVID-19 lockdowns.
After the bank left its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) at 0.1% for a 12th straight policy meeting, its own economists, in an updated forecast, projected a possible 15 basis point rate hike in the coming year -- a scenario Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said was "reasonable."
When asked if Israel would wait for a US Federal Reserve rate hike, he said: "We could be before or after ... We have the ability to be patient" since inflation is relatively low to other places.
Still, policymakers said monetary policy would remain accommodative for a prolonged time.
The central bank also said it would end its quantitative easing program, opting not to extend government bond-buying beyond a planned maximum of 85 billion shekels ($26 billion). So far, the bank has bought some 77 billion and Yaron said it would stop by December.
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)
"This is of course so long as we will not find ourselves in a stress scenario or other situation requiring immediate action," he told a news conference after the rates decision. "We have already been in a tapering process for some time."
All 15 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Israel's inflation rate rose to 2.2% in August - above the midpoint of the government's 1%-3% annual target range.
The central bank foresees a 2.5% rate by year-end, easing back to 1.6% in 2022.
Yaron said that after a period in which central banks focused mostly on stabilizing financial markets and supporting economic activity, "the issue of inflation is returning and becoming the main issue with which we and monetary policymakers around the world are dealing."
The situation in Israel, Yaron said, is different than in Central Europe, where amid a strong recovery, consumers are facing some of the highest inflation rates in the European Union. That has led to rate hikes in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.
"Their inflation is much higher than their targets by a number of percentage points so the comparison is not relevant," Yaron said.
At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination rollout in which 40% of Israelis have received a third booster shot has led to an economic rebound, with the country largely free of virus-related restrictions. The economy grew an annualized 16.6% in the second quarter from the prior three months.
The central bank's economists raised their estimate for Israel's economic growth to 7% in 2021 from a prior 5.5% while trimming its 2022 forecast to 5.5% from 6%.
Separately, the central bank said it bought $1 billion of foreign currency in September, bringing total purchases to above $28 billion so far this year. The bank has said it would buy $30 billion of forex in 2021 to help contain the Israeli shekel's gains.
The shekel was mostly flat at a rate of 3.225 per dollar.


Tags Bank of Israel economy inflation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons of Sadat’s assassination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by