The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bank of Israel vs the FX market: Can $30 billion stem the shekel's ascent?

For now, the plan has worked. The shekel has slipped 5% to 3.28 since the Bank of Israel announcement. Analysts believe speculative flows have been mostly scared away.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 00:07
An Israeli shekel note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
An Israeli shekel note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The Bank of Israel spent $21 billion to try to stop the shekel’s steep appreciation in 2020, with little success. How about $30 billion in 2021?
That’s the paramount question for the central bank as it steps up its seemingly never-ending battle against huge foreign inflows and a host of other factors boosting a shekel that is increasingly hurting exporters at a time when the economy is already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.
The shekel has firmed versus the dollar seven out of the last 10 years and chalked up gains against a basket of currencies of Israel’s main trading partners, making it one of the world’s strongest currencies. It gained some 8% against the dollar in 2019, and again last year despite central bank foreign currency purchases of $21 billion.
Officials cite the weak dollar, a widening current account surplus stemming from robust technology exports and lower imports last year amid the pandemic, large foreign direct investment into Israeli high-tech firms, and higher foreign flows into Israeli government bonds as underpinning the shekel.
Now, hopes for a healthy domestic recovery thanks to a rapid COVID vaccination rollout that will see the population almost fully inoculated by April, and more investment stemming from normalization deals with Arab countries, adds yet more pressure.
“It will be great for their domestic consumption and growth number — first in, first out,” said Eric Baurmeister, head of emerging markets fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Yet a further 3% shekel rally in the first two weeks of 2021, pushing the currency to a 24-year peak of 3.11 per dollar, turned into a red line for policymakers.
Reluctant to lower interest rates below the current 0.1% level, the central bank surprised markets, announcing it would up FX purchases to $30 billion this year.
“It has certainly made the market sit up and notice,” said Neil Corney, country chief of Citi Israel, who believes volatility will decline.
“If they hadn’t come in when they did, it’s probable we’d have seen (more) new lows on the dollar-shekel.”
Corney does not expect this to spur markets to short the shekel, but does expect policymakers will be happy as long as investors are not actively speculating for the currency to appreciate.
For now, the plan has worked. The shekel has slipped 5% to 3.28 since the Bank of Israel announcement. Analysts believe speculative flows have been mostly scared away.
The announcement bore echoes of 14 years ago when the central bank declared it would temporarily buy $25 million of forex a day, and then upped that to $100 million. Since then, the Bank of Israel has bought well over $100 billion, lifting foreign currency reserves to $173 billion.
“The question is..., is $30 billion enough?” Corney said.
Andrew Abir, the Bank of Israel’s deputy governor, certainly hopes so. He told Reuters last week the central bank was trying to prevent an “over-appreciation” and was prepared to buy more than $30 billion if necessary.
He also predicted some of the forces behind last year’s shekel boost “may not be as firm” in the second half of 2021.
The central bank has been reluctant to cut the benchmark rate to zero or below, questioning the impact of such a move.
Israel is not alone in grappling with a stronger currency.
South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Poland have either intervened in their foreign exchange markets or taken other steps to try to prevent fragile economic recoveries being snuffed out.
Israeli exporters argue they need a dollar-shekel rate of at least 3.40 to properly compete. But analysts doubt the central bank will be able to reverse the firming trend over the medium term, with 2021 estimates largely in a 3.20-3.35 range.
“These efforts are more likely to slow the pace of the shekel’s long-term trend of appreciation, rather than reverse it,” JPMorgan strategist Sean Kelly said in a report predicting the shekel at 3.25 by year-end. Being neutral, Kelly said he would “look to enter long positions in any significant back-up.”
Goldman Sachs is sticking to a 3.20 rate set last month, citing macro fundamentals such as strong FDI flows that reached $20 billion in 2020, as well as resilient service exports given Israel’s strong position in global technology.
Others think the shekel could weaken more substantially.
Barclays is standing by a 3.35 level, forecasting the current account surplus to narrow to $15 billion in 2021 from $20.7 billion in 2020. FDI is also expected to dip this year.
The central bank’s plan to buy more forex than its current account position this year “sends a clear signal that it is prepared to do everything within its means to not only prevent excessive currency strength, but to also engineer some weakness if possible,” said Barclays economist Michael Kafe.


Tags Bank of Israel finance shekel economy economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by