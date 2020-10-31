The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Bar-Ilan doctoral student receives Google PhD Fellowship

Yanai Elazar's studies currently focus on common sense understand in human language and how that understanding can transfer over to AI systems.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 31, 2020 02:24
PhD student at the Department of Computer Science at Bar-Ilan University, Yanai Elazar (photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)
A PhD student at the Department of Computer Science at Bar-Ilan University, Yanai Elazar, received the Google PhD Fellowship for 2020 on Tuesday, according to a university statement.
Elazar's studies currently focus on common sense understanding in human language and looks at how that understanding can transfer over to AI systems, earning him the Fellowship in Natural Language Processing.
Under the supervision of Bar-Ilan's Prof. Yoav Goldberg, Elazar is working to create technology that can allow computers to read and understand language text, such as English or Hebrew.
Elazar's focus is a bit more complicated, however. He is training computers to "understand text beyond what is written directly in a sentence."
Often times, fluent language speakers leave out information that the listener can automatically complete using common sense.
The example given in the statement stated that if someone says "I was going 90 down the highway," the listener understands 90 refers to units of speed. If someone says, "this is not worth more than 90," it is automatically clear that the number 90 refers to some type of currency.
This completion of information is much more difficult for computers to perform than for humans, and it is currently the challenge Elazar and Bar-Ilan are currently trying to address.
"Google PhD Fellowship students are a select group recognized by Google researchers and their institutions as some of the most promising young academics in the world," Google said on their website.


