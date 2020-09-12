Bar Ilan University helps Nazareth combat coronavirus

Bar Ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine has developed a platform which allows it to fulfill the needs of Nazareth when dealing with the coronavirus, all the while teaching and training students.The platform, made with its affiliated hospitals, primary care clinics, local NGOs, and with the support of The Russell Berrie Foundation, provided assistance dealing with day-to-day operations as regular medical professionals have had their hands full with the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Nazareth has been severely hit by the coronavirus with many of the city's medical staff tested positive or have been put in quarantine after being exposed to confirmed patients. Dr. Youssef Awni, a member of the Azrieli Faculty who also directs the Nazareth Towers Medical Center, has requested that medical students step up to help handle the crisis which has stretched the health care system to its limits. Students have been assisting in improving awareness and adherence to the rules in order to help curb the spread of the virus, using special community kits that include disposable masks, thermometers and information pamphlets in Arabic, conducting home visits and volunteering at primary care clinics around the city. This is led by Dr. Sivan Spitzer-Shohat, Head of Population Health Education and Principal Investigator of the Health Equity Advancement Lab (HEAL) at the Azrieli Faculty who is leading the project.
