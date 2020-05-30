Barkat renews Likud attack on Gantz

Likud MK Nir Barkat has once again reignited his party’s attacks on Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, saying that he believed he was unfit for the position of prime minister.Barkat’s comments after Transportation Minister and Likud firebrand Miri Regev said in an interview that “Gantz is still half baked” and “not ready yet.” Barkat made his comments on Channel 13 News Saturday night, where he dismissed Gantz as being inexperienced.“During the campaign I claimed, as did my colleagues in the Likud, that Gantz doesn’t have the qualifications or the experience, and I have not changed my opinion,” said Barkat.“He doesn’t have the economic experience, the international view, the broad perspective which is necessary to be the prime minister. To my great happiness, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu continues to lead the country, I am committed, like all of the Likud, to the agreement, and I hope that in the next year and a half there will be a change.”Barkat was referring to the prime ministerial rotation agreement that forms the basis of the Likud – Blue and White coalition agreement whereby Netanyahu is required to step down as prime minister after 18 months to be replaced by Gantz.This latest attack follows Regev’s outburst to Yediot Aharonot just last week. Her comments caused outrage among Blue and White after the party’s MKs remained silent and did not criticize Netanyahu despite his full-frontal attack on the law enforcement and justice system just before his trial in the Jerusalem District Court on corruption charges began on Sunday.Blue and White did not respond to Barkat’s attack by press time.