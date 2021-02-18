Beautiful pictures of Jerusalem under the snow - Have a look!

With the city of Jerusalem covered of snow on Thursday morning, we have seen some beautiful and rare pictures of the holy city that doesn't see such a white landscape every year!
From snowmen in the Gan Sacher to a spectacular view from the top of the Mount of Olives, have a look at The Jerusalem Post's pictures of such a special day.The Old City of Jerusalem covered of snow is a fairytale photo.
Snowmen were built in the Gan Sacher, and of course, the corona mask should not be forgotten!