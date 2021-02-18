The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Beautiful pictures of Jerusalem under the snow - Have a look!

From snowmen in the Gan Sacher to a spectacular view from the top of the Mount of Olives, have a look at The Jerusalem Post's pictures of such a special day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 14:11
Jerusalem under the snow, February 18, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jerusalem under the snow, February 18, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
With the city of Jerusalem covered of snow on Thursday morning, we have seen some beautiful and rare pictures of the holy city that doesn't see such a white landscape every year! 
From snowmen in the Gan Sacher to a spectacular view from the top of the Mount of Olives, have a look at The Jerusalem Post's pictures of such a special day.  
Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snow view of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
The Old City of Jerusalem covered of snow is a fairytale photo. 
Snow in the Old City of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snow in the Old City of Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
 Snow in Gan Sacher, Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snow in Gan Sacher, Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Snowmen were built in the Gan Sacher, and of course, the corona mask should not be forgotten! 
Snowman in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)Snowman in Jerusalem, February 18, 2021. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)


