Bedouin burglars rape 10-year-old girl in Southern Israeli town

The ten-year-old girl will begin a lengthy rehabilitation process from the extremely traumatic event.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 01:12
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
About two weeks ago, a revolting rape occurred in a small town in the south. Three Bedouin burglars snuck into a house, and while the parents were sleeping in the next room, they entered a ten year old girl's room, and brutally raped her. 
On Sunday night, the father was interviewed by N12 about the horrific event. 
"It is impossible to digest and it is impossible to even imagine," said the girl's father. "It's a nightmare for every human being in the world, and only now after two weeks, we feel ourselves crumbling. Men raped our little girl, and there's nothing we can do. They broke us." 
The father continued: "Masked men arrived, one distracting my daughter and the other committing an act of sodomy," he said.
"I did not hear them. I should have executed them, but I left my room too late. A man comes into your house and rapes your daughter, and you cannot shoot him? It doesn't get any lower than that." 
According to N12, the girl's father was referencing the story of Ari Schiff, who was charged for manslaughter in the South after shooting at a car thief. The sentiment is that Israelis that live in the South feel trapped due to the fact that they do not feel protected, yet they do not feel like they can act either. 
"When it comes to enforcement with us, the breaches are boundless," the father told N12. "It strikes at the deepest foundations of the country."
The ten-year-old girl will begin a lengthy rehabilitation process from the extremely traumatic event, according to N12. It should be noted that three suspects were arrested within a few days on suspicion of committing the act. The court extended their detention until Thursday, N12 reported. 


