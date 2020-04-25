Bedouin child bitten to death by wild-dog in the south of the country



A two year old child from the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj died at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba on Thursday after being bitten all over her body by a wild-dog on Tuesday, Haaretz reported. The child, Boshra Abo Lakima, was bitten while being close to her home.

Her father said many wild-dogs live near their village but authorities failed to address the issue despite repeated requests to do so. He demanded something be done now “before the next disaster happens.”



In 2018 it was reported the country has roughly 33,000 wild-dogs living in packs. Most of them live in the south of the country, in Bedouin communities the ratio is roughly 35 such dogs per 100 people.

