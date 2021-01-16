The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bedouin youth repair a cemetery that was vandalized in a TikTok video

"They showed us that there is another way - we can work together, to strengthen the neighborhood, to work hand in hand for a better Negev for us all."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 16, 2021 11:08
Bedouin youth restore the cemetary in Nevatim after it was vandalized (Stars of the South).
Bedouin youth restored the cemetery in Nevatim after it was vandalized earlier this week by youth who filmed the destruction and posted the vandalism on popular social media application TikTok.
Students from the "Stars of the South" school came to the cemetery the day after the vandalism to repair the damage, clean the area and repaint the fence.
"I was happy that the Stars of the South program, an amazing program of young Bedouin leadership, volunteered to come and fix the cemetery in coordination with the council," said Nir Zamir, the head of the Bnei Shimon Regional Council.
"They showed us that there is another way - we can work together, to strengthen the neighborhood, to work hand in hand for a better Negev for us all."
Stars of the South is a Jewish-Bedouin organization acting to develop a new generation of Bedouin leadership and improve the daily reality of Israel's Bedouin community, with a particular focus on the community in the south of Israel. The organization aspires to develop leadership, self-fulfillment and social activism among Bedouin youth.
The organization and the Bnei Shimon Regional Council run a school for 200 students from Bedouin communities from all over Israel's south.
After a video on TikTok showed two suspects smashing gravestones, Israel Police arrested a suspect, a resident of a Bedouin village, and are searching for another suspect that has been identified as a resident of the Palestinian territories.


