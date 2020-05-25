Beersheba VC fund moves to Kfar Saba in NIS 30m. deal

The SIBF venture capital fund from Beersheba will transfer its headquarters in Israel to the O-TECH complex in Kfar Saba.Southern Israel Bridging Fund has leased 1,600 sq.m. for a period of 20 years in a deal valued at approximately NIS 30 million. SIBF manages investments in Israeli technology companies and start-ups amounting to hundreds of millions of shekels, and recently began raising another $200m.The O-TECH project, established by the Oshira firm, is a new complex for hi-tech, biotech and international companies, which includes three office buildings, a recreation center and entertainment and dining area of more than 100,000 sq.m, all together worth about NIS 800m. Some of SIBF’s clients include Nanox, a groundbreaking company that completed a pre-IPO $600m. investment round on the Australian Stock Exchange, and Dotz Nano, traded on the Australian Stock Exchange, which recently recorded a 100% increase in fund value.The fund is managed by high-tech and experienced investors: Or Ben Shoshan, Eli Ben Simon, Boaz Or-Shraga and Aviv Cohen, along with former Shin Bet head Tamir Pardo’s Kardina firm, one of the world’s largest consulting companies.