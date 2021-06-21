Beit Shemesh builds new business center

The land is located at the entrance to the Lavi industrial zone in Beit Shemesh, next to the new interchange, which connects the Lavi industrial zone with Road 38. Amot acquired 60% of the land for NIS 53.5 million from YDA Manivim, which retains 40% of the rights in the complex.

The parties intend to jointly establish a two-story logistics center, with a total built-up area of approximately 50,000 square meters.

Beit Shemesh, located near the main cities in Israel, has doubled in the last decade, and currently houses about 140,000 residents. Intensive construction is expected to help it add another 100,000 residents to the city in the next five years. Now, alongside the rapidly expanding city, the city's industrial areas are also developing, after many years of planning. In the Lavi industrial zone, near the old Beit Shemesh engine plant, dozens of new dunams for industry and logistics have been marketed in the past year. The industrial area has also been renewed with a new interchange, which connects it directly to Road 38 and the city's new neighborhoods, as well as road and lighting infrastructure with a total investment of tens of millions of shekels.

The growth trend in industry and employment in the city has recently been further strengthened, with Beit Shemesh becoming Development Area A in the Capital Investment Encouragement Law, which provides tax benefits and grants to enterprises within the city. Additional tenders of the Israel Land Authority, which will be published soon, will market tens of thousands of meters of industry, logistics and employment.

"The transformation of Beit Shemesh into Development Area A continues to bring results," said Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch . "I am pleased that Amot has joined the development of the city. I am sure they will find a warm home here and I have no doubt that more companies will join us as well in the near future. "

“The current transaction was carried out after an in-depth market survey and in light of keen demand for logistics areas in the Beit Shemesh area," said Shimon Aboudrahm, CEO of Amot. "This is our first deal in the city, and we are convinced it will not be the last."