The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Beit Shemesh builds new business center

The parties intend to jointly establish a two-story logistics center, with a total built-up area of approximately 50,000 square meters.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 21, 2021 11:57
The site of the planned logistics center in Beit Shemesh. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The site of the planned logistics center in Beit Shemesh.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Beit Shemesh continues to develop as a business destination.
Amot Investments said Monday that it invested in 40.5 dunams in Beit Shemesh for the purpose of initiating and establishing logistics centers.
The land is located at the entrance to the Lavi industrial zone in Beit Shemesh, next to the new interchange, which connects the Lavi industrial zone with Road 38. Amot acquired 60% of the land for NIS 53.5 million from YDA Manivim, which retains 40% of the rights in the complex.
The parties intend to jointly establish a two-story logistics center, with a total built-up area of approximately 50,000 square meters.
Beit Shemesh, located near the main cities in Israel, has doubled in the last decade, and currently houses about 140,000 residents. Intensive construction is expected to help it add another 100,000 residents to the city in the next five years. Now, alongside the rapidly expanding city, the city's industrial areas are also developing, after many years of planning. In the Lavi industrial zone, near the old Beit Shemesh engine plant, dozens of new dunams for industry and logistics have been marketed in the past year. The industrial area has also been renewed with a new interchange, which connects it directly to Road 38 and the city's new neighborhoods, as well as road and lighting infrastructure with a total investment of tens of millions of shekels.
The growth trend in industry and employment in the city has recently been further strengthened, with Beit Shemesh becoming Development Area A in the Capital Investment Encouragement Law, which provides tax benefits and grants to enterprises within the city. Additional tenders of the Israel Land Authority, which will be published soon, will market tens of thousands of meters of industry, logistics and employment.
"The transformation of Beit Shemesh into Development Area A continues to bring results," said Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch. "I am pleased that Amot has joined the development of the city. I am sure they will find a warm home here and I have no doubt that more companies will join us as well in the near future. "
“The current transaction was carried out after an in-depth market survey and in light of keen demand for logistics areas in the Beit Shemesh area," said Shimon Aboudrahm, CEO of Amot. "This is our first deal in the city, and we are convinced it will not be the last."


Tags business beit shemesh construction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Decision to investigate Meron tragedy took too long - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by