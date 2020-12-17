Beit Shemesh senior citizens receive blankets, warm clothing for Hannukah

Senior citizens in the city of Beit Shemesh received a welcome surprise over the Hanukkah holiday, receiving "winter packages" filled with blankets, warm clothes and other accessories to help them keep warm during the winter month.The packages were distributed as part of a joint project by United Hatzalah's Ten Kavod (giving honor) project, along with the Ner Levi nonprofit and the Beit Shemesh Municipality. Etti Peretz, who heads the Tev Kavod project in the city, organized and spearheaded the distribution process.In addition to the Hannukah packages, Ten Kavod also organizes emergency medical service volunteers to visit with the elderly once a week and provide them with free basic medical checkups, along with an opportunity to socialize in their homes.
The winter packages consisted of a warm blanket, emergency lights, a quilt, a portable heater, warm sheets and a Hanukkah gift package consisting of a menorah and candles.
Peretz spoke about the importance of the project in an event after the distribution was completed, saying “In spite of the challenges imposed upon us by the coronavirus, the project of providing winter care packages to the elderly in the city took place this Hanukkah thanks to the donations of the Ner Levi organization." She continued, saying "It was particularly inspiring for me to visit with two of the recipients, a couple who are Holocaust survivors who told us stories of how they celebrated the holiday in the Ghetto many years ago and how happy they are to be celebrating this year with the dedicated volunteers of United Hatzalah’s Ten Kavod project. We are thankful to be able to warm both the hearts and bodies of the elderly throughout the city during this wonderful holiday of giving.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
Director of the Ten Kavod project and head of Volunteer Development Department of United Hatzalah Ariel Ben-David praised the volunteers for their efforts in distributing the packages and assisting the elderly in the city.“Ten Kavod’s mission is to enhance the lives of the elderly all across Israel," Ben-David said. "Our trained volunteers visit participants weekly to ensure they are being taken care of and supervised medically on a regular basis and to provide them with a sense of emotional support and friendship in order to alleviate the sensation of loneliness that many elderly people feel.”