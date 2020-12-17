Beit Shemesh senior citizens receive blankets, warm clothing for Hannukah

Peretz spoke about the importance of the project in an event after the distribution was completed, saying “In spite of the challenges imposed upon us by the coronavirus, the project of providing winter care packages to the elderly in the city took place this Hanukkah thanks to the donations of the Ner Levi organization."She continued, saying "It was particularly inspiring for me to visit with two of the recipients, a couple who are Holocaust survivors who told us stories of how they celebrated the holiday in the Ghetto many years ago and how happy they are to be celebrating this year with the dedicated volunteers of United Hatzalah’s Ten Kavod project. We are thankful to be able to warm both the hearts and bodies of the elderly throughout the city during this wonderful holiday of giving.”