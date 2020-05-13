The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ben-Gurion Airport to unveil new coronavirus travel safety plan

Passengers departing from Terminal 3, the only terminal currently in operation, will be required to arrive four hours ahead of their flights.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 13, 2020 15:09
A man wearing a mask walks in the departures terminal after Israel said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport will roll out new coronavirus safety measures on Thursday, aspiring to create a so-called "corona-free" transportation hub as it prepares for the hopeful return of passengers to its terminals.
The safety measures, part of a pilot program for departing passengers at this stage, will include only permitting ticket-carrying travelers into the Terminal 3 building, a mandatory temperature check, a mask-wearing requirement and regular disinfecting of facilities.
"We attach great important to preventing infection, enabling employees and passengers to maintain a high level of health safety when arriving at the airport, and on their departure and return from abroad," said Ben-Gurion Airport managing-director Shmuel Zakai.
, and accompanying individuals will not be permitted to enter the terminal building. Tickets will be checked at the terminal entrance following online check-in, with passengers required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked upon entry.
Any passenger with a high temperature will be refused entry, the Israel Aviation Authority (IAA) said, and the relevant airline will be notified. Ticket-printing stations will be located around the terminal for individuals unable to print tickets at home, and only luggage will be sent at the check-in desk, while maintaining two-meter distances between passengers at all times. Hand sanitizer stations will be located around the building for passenger use.
Protective measures will also be implemented for all airport staff, including protective screens at check-in booths, the supply of protective equipment and temperature checks. Additional floor-cleaning robots will be deployed across the terminal building.
The pilot program will initially be tested on two departing flights, with officials emphasizing that they are working on adapting the entire airport with the same measures. Duty free stores are expected to be opened gradually, with a dedicated smartphone application permitting advance orders. The branch of McDonald's in the departure hall will open next week.
Work is currently underway, the IAA said, to develop a medical platform enabling healthy passengers to present a "medical passport or visa," allowing swift movement through the terminal buildings. The current ban on foreign nationals entering the country is set to expire on May 30, but may be extended. 


Tags Israel Airport Coronavirus Live Updates
