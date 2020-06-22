The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benjamin Netanyahu requested tax refund worth thousands of shekels

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested from the finance committee a tax return worth hundreds of thousands of shekels as payment for taxes which he has paid over the last decade.

By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV  
JUNE 22, 2020 10:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz arrive at the Knesset plenum to vote on four no confidence votes against the government (photo credit: KNESSET PRESS SERVICE/ADINA VALMAN)
The document was handed to the Finance Committee for discussion and requires Treasury approval to repay the money for services and benefits, excluding paychecks and pension, in the time between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not asking for any special treatment," the Likud Party stated. "The Finance Committee will demand Netanyahu pay taxes just as previous prime ministers have. Here there was an outrageous, personal attempt to have Netanyahu pay a tax no other prime minister had to pay. There will not be one law for Netanyahu and one for previous prime ministers."
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday to the head of the Knesset's Finance Committee, Moshe Gafni that he is relinquishing several expenses tied to his job as Alternate Prime Minister. Gantz has stated that he will be giving up expenses regarding the alternative Prime Minister's Residence, its employees or other expenses it entails, as well as expenses for his family.
N12 reported that Gantz will receive a benefits package that will later be given to Netanyahu as well, as agreed upon in the coalition agreement.
In the document given to the Finance Committee it was stated that: "The Treasury will handle all the expenses to maintain and operate the Prime Minister's Residence, including its staff, the prime minister's expenses as well as those of his family, the costs for having guests and any other expense necessary.
"The alternative prime minister will be allowed to inform the general-manager of the Prime Minister's Office that his private residence, be it in Jerusalem or outside the city, will be used as an alternative residence to that provided by the country itself, but it will have 'identical conditions to those of the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, including staff, the prime minister's expenses as well as those of his family, the costs for having guests and all expenses of the building itself."
Gantz and Netanyahu, as alternate prime ministers will enjoy storage services: "The prime minister and the alternative prime minister will be allowed to store the belongings of their residences using the State Treasury's money" in the case that their apartment or private home is not managed in a state account.
On top of that, the transport of said belongings will be paid for by the state as well.


